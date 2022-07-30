City hosts town hall for input on local park

Wednesday’s public input meeting sponsored by the City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation department drew more than 40 participants who gave input into what they thought are the most important projects to improve Singing Wind Park.
“We’re very happy with the turnout at tonight’s meeting and we appreciate the invaluable feedback,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Boyle added that the feedback from the public was a very important part of the plan to improve the city’s park system and that city officials want the park plan to have lots of community input and support.
Participants in Wednesday’s meeting were given five sticky dots and asked to study lists of proposed improvements to Singing Wind Park and place the dots beside the five most important projects they would like to see completed in the first phase of the master plan improvements.
Malcolm Matthews, consultant on the parks improvement project, gave the audience an overview of the options for improvements to the parks and then asked them to share their input on lists of proposed improvements provided on large tablets in the room.
The 100-acre Singing Wind Park located between Olympic Drive and Loop 534 has been identified as the number one park for capital improvement needs in the city’s Parks Master Plan adopted by the city council in April.
The amenities already in the park include the city’s Olympic Pool which currently is open only in the summer months, three softball fields, a skate park, a two-mile hike and bike trail, playground, pavilion, grills and more.
In recent years the changes in traffic in the Singing Wind area have been significant. With the completion of the new middle school and the opening of Olympic Drive all the way to Loop 534 more traffic issues have developed. Additional apartments on Singing Wind Dr. and residences under construction in the area have significantly impacted traffic, according to Matthews.
“The neighborhood is changing really, really fast and there is a burgeoning interest in the park,” Matthews added.
Matthews said one of the obstacles to any improvements will be the rerouting or abandonment of an eight-inch pressurized natural gas line that goes thru the neighborhood and through the park on the Singing Wind side. Atmos Energy has already been contacted related to possibly resolving that issue.
The other major current issue in the park is an erosion problem on the hike and bike trails. Several outbuildings built for storage on the property are not being used now and should be evaluated and possibly demolished or moved to other locations, according to Matthews.
On a positive note, existing water and wastewater lines already in place along Olympic Dr. will allow for expansion of the park facilities in the future.
A feasibility study completed in 2019 on the Olympic pool in the park has already been accepted by the city and included in the Master plan and was not a part of Wednesday’s discussion. Three options ranging in cost from 2.5 million to up to 30 million dollars have been proposed for the swimming pool and its immediate surrounding area. No final decision has been made on the pool improvements.
Matthews pointed out that there were several parts of the 100-acre park that are not heavily used and many of the ideas proposed would re-purpose those areas.
After attendees reviewed the proposed improvements, the most blue dots placed on the lists indicated that improvements should be prioritized with the hike and bike trails, skate park improvements, connecting the park to the existing river trail (at the trailhead on the Schreiner University campus), creating a trailhead in the park where hike and bike trails begin and the idea of adding a disc golf course to the facility.
“The hike and bike trails are disorganized and are a safety issue,” Matthews said, “so opening up the park after the city maintenance building is moved (in progress already) will provide more area for trails.”
Parts of the park have also been aged-out and abandoned such as the monkey-bars and two of the three softball fields are no longer in use. Some of the trees need to be removed and landscaping updated with xeriscaping.
“Erosion and the lack of vegetation will need to be addressed over time and the two ball fields will need to be re-purposed,” he added.
The idea of adding a dog park in the currently unused area of the park was also a proposal.
Other future improvements to Singing Wind Park in the proposed plan include a new park entrance, relocating parking areas, adding pre-fab restrooms, adding ADA compliant areas, upgrading the Singing Wind side of the park to improve curb appeal (contingent on the gas line issue) and possibly adding a splash pad in the pool area, adding signage and drinking fountains, security lighting (solar powered), cameras, a larger pavilion and a pickleball court.
“It all comes down to money, so let’s prioritize. How do we want to spend the funds,” Matthews added.
Boyle said the next step will be for the parks and recreation staff to compile the results of the public meeting in the next month, and then be ready to present their results to the city council at the end of September.
“We are going to have to move pretty quickly,” Boyle added.
Any future public input will need to be presented at a regular parks and recreation board meeting or directly to city council at a regular meeting. For more information contact Boyle at (830) 257-7300 or ashlea.boyle@kerrvilletx.gov.
