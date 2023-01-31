KPA offers inclement weather tips for pet owners

Kerrville Pets Alive! reminds Kerr County Pet Owners to keep their pets inside and safe during freezing temperatures.
Kerr County Animal Services has issued a "No Trapping" warning for Kerr County. No animals should be trapped in inclement weather.
KCAS is also closed when KISD is closed.
Pets in distress should be reported to Kerrville Police Department if in the City and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office if in the County.
COLD WEATHER PET TIPS
• If pets must be kept outside, provide access to warm shelter and bedding
• Use straw not, hay
• Keep bedding away from heat sources
• Check pet water to make sure it is not frozen
• Make sure pet has proper tags and microchip information is current
• Check cars for cats taking shelter before starting engine
• Keep cats away from flames
Important numbers:
• Kerr County Animal Services 830.257.3100
• Kerrville Police Department 830.257.8181
• Kerr County Sheriff’s Office 830.896.1216
E• mergency vet 830.895.5533 (Kerrville Vet Clinic) or 830.367.5316 (Town & Country)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.