City urges citizens to check water pipes for leaks, provides updates to operations

Some much needed and welcomed sunshine returned to the Hill Country, greatly alleviating many of the road issues Kerrville citizens and city staff have been dealing with over the past two days.
However, after multiple days of freezing temperatures, the City of Kerrville encourages citizens to be extra diligent when driving and keep an eye out for black ice, and to continue to using caution when walking on driveways and sidewalks, especially those in shaded areas.
The city’s Public Works Department encourages homeowners to check for water leaks as the warmup continues. In the event you need to report a leak this evening or over the weekend, the department’s 24-hour after-hours number is (830) 257-4668.
On a City of Kerrville business note, the agenda for the Feb. 8 city council meeting, usually posted Friday afternoon on the outdoor bulletin board at City Hall, will be posted on Saturday, Feb. 5 by 5 p.m. after being delayed by the past two days’ inclement weather. The agenda posting will still meet the state-mandated 72-hour requirement for agenda postings before a meeting can be held.
All city operations will return to normal hours Monday.
