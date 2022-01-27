Kerrville ISD is having an online auction of equipment and materials from the old Hal Peterson Middle School campus as well as other district facilities.
The online auction opened last week and will close on Friday, Feb. 4.
Potential buyers can preview items in person on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the old HPMS campus, located at 1607 Sidney Baker Street from 8 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m.
To view items on-line and place a bid, go to https://www.onlinepros.com/auctions/detail/bw73398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.