Peterson Health expands services to local pediatric patients

At Peterson Health Rehab Services, pediatric therapists are now certified and able to treat swallowing problems through a Modified Barium Swallow Study.
The X-ray test that takes pictures of a pediatric patient’s mouth and throat while swallowing is often prescribed because of choking, coughing, swallowing or breathing changes.
Jennifer Gates-Breen, a speech pathologist who is a board-certified specialist in swallowing and certified neonatal therapist, and Vanessa Meaux, also a speech-language pathologist, are focused on identifying and meeting all needs in the community.
They are hopeful that by making the test more easily accessible in Kerrville, parents of patients with high support needs will not have to travel as frequently into San Antonio for treatment.
Both Gates-Breen and Meaux began working for Peterson Health last summer, and expanding the pediatric swallowing treatment program was always part of the plan.
“Our goal is to bring the highest level of services like someone might get in San Antonio but bring them to Kerrville instead so that we’re taking care of our entire population,” Gates-Breen said.
Gates-Breen and Meaux spent months writing new policies and structuring the new expanded program. Though they were ready to go live as early as March 1, they performed their first X-ray assessment on March 8.
“We’re very blessed that our bosses here at Peterson have let us bring this program here to the Hill Country,” Meaux said.
“Each mom who brings her child in just solidifies our commitment,” Gates-Breen said. “I think the word is getting out there about us through the moms.”
Meaux said she and Gates-Breen hope to grow the program further in the future.
“That way parents of babies and toddlers can come here and get their services instead of having to travel further out,” she added.
