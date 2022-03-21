Citizens invited to tour KPD facilities

The general public will have the opportunity to tour the Kerrville Police Department facilities.
As a part of the promotion of the passage of Proposition A bond issue, the Citizens for Safety & Security in Kerrville committee has arranged the tours two times per week.
Kerrville Police Department command staff will be leading each tour taking citizens throughout the station.
“Most citizens have not been through the station to visit the emergency operations center, the locker rooms or the offices,” committee chair Mindy Wendele said. “It’s so interesting to see the inner workings of our police department and how they’re operating in less than adequate conditions.”
Proposition A is slated for the May 7, 2022 city election. The proposition was placed on the ballot by a unanimous vote of the Kerrville City Council at their Feb. 8, 2022 council meeting. If passed, the issuance of general obligation bonds for a Public Safety Facility would take place for no more than $45 million.
The bond issue would pay for the facility and furnishings to include the Police Department, Fire Administration, Emergency Operation Center, Municipal Court and the Information Technology Department.
The Kerrville Police Station is located at 429 Sidney Baker Street. Originally built in 1973, the building housed the Kerrville Bus Station until the City of Kerrville purchased the building for the police department in the mid 1990’s. A series of renovations have taken place over the years including adding an elevator, adding an evidence room, dressing rooms, offices and the emergency operation center room.
Tours are scheduled for Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. Tourgoers need to register to take the tour by visiting www.keepkerrvillesafe. com .
For additional information, please call the information line at (830) 315-8888 and a committee member will help answers questions.
The Citizens for Safety & Security in Kerrville is a political action committee recognized by the State of Texas with the sole propose of advocating for the passage of Proposition A on May 7, 2022.
