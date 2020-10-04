Teen dies, second faces manslaughter charge

A 19-year-old male was found deceased inside a home located in the 1300 block of North Street following an anonymous call to the Kerrville Police Department Saturday afternoon.
KPD public information officer Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said officers were called to the home at 12:44 p.m. in response to the 9-1-1 call.
“The caller stated that a person had been shot at that location and then ended the call without providing further information or identifying themselves,” Lamb said. “Officers arrived and saw the door to the house was standing open. Officers called inside and received no response.”
According to Lamb, KPD officers, with the assistance of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, established a perimeter around the residence and made entry to investigate.
“Officers located Andrew James Guardiola, 19, inside the residence,” Lamb said. “Guardiola was deceased with a gunshot wound to the torso.”
While on scene, Lamb said officers were approached by Saul Olvera, 19, who identified himself as the person who had called 9-1-1.
“Olvera was taken to the Kerrville Police Department where he was interviewed,” Lamb said. “Olvera’s statement revealed that he was handling a firearm inside the residence when it discharged, striking Guardiola.”
Lamb said Olvera admitted to fleeing the scene after making the call and subsequently returning.
Olvera was taken into custody and is currently facing a manslaughter charge. He was booked in the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.
“Investigators are still gathering additional facts in the matter and it is possible additional charges might be filed,” Lamb said.
