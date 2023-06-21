The job of the Kerrville Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team can vary greatly from swift water rescue, rope rescue or dive recovery, all requiring extensive training and a fearless attitude from team members who will be deployed to the most difficult and challenging situations as first responders.
According to KFD Battalion Chief Mark Logue, who also serves as Technical Rescue Team Leader, each member of the elite team is required to obtain more than 120 hours of certification.
“We are training for high-risk, low-frequency events,” Logue said. “Our focus is on safety first and proficiency in our performance.”
With these goals in mind, the KFD Technical Rescue Team conducted a high-angle rope rescue training event recently.
In this training scenario, team members and on-duty personnel were required to locate, treat and retrieve a “victim” who had fallen from a cliff, which required a rope rescue, a coordinated effort to safely move the victim back up the cliff, while also providing ongoing medical assistance.
Utilizing their training, which relies on engineering principals in part, crews were required to set up rope and pulley systems, using available anchors, to safely transport firefighters and the victim.
Anchors can be things like trees, vehicles or boulders, but Logue said ongoing training helps firefighters understand the proper use and selection of an anchor.
The process of conducting a proper rope rescue is incredibly detailed and complicated, right down to edge protection and friction avoidance for the ropes being used.
“There’s a lot of technical aspects that go into conducting safe and successful rope rescues,” Logue said. “It takes a significant amount of training and equipment.”
KFD Lt. Jaran Floyd, who serves as Technical Rescue Team Coordinator, explained the principle of utilizing “mechanical advantage” during the operation.
“We’re looking for the mechanical advantage,” Floyd said. “If you think about pulling up a victim and a rescuer, that gets heavy, so we use the pulleys and lay them out in such a way that we have that mechanical advantage, using our equipment, so the load is lighter for us to pull. The one we set up today made 100 pounds seem like 25 pounds.”
In the scenario used during the recent training, the rescue team consisted of three firefighters. The job of the first firefighter to rappel down the cliff was to find the “victim,” which in this case was a training dummy.
Next, a second firefighter descended the cliff carrying a Stokes Basket, which was used to transport the victim.
While the first two firefighters were on scene assisting the victim and preparing him for transport, a third firefighter made his way down the steep hillside to assist.
“That first person down will make the patient contact and start stabilizing the patient. He will have a medical bag with him,” Floyd said. “It’s kind of fluid in how we get the basket down. Each scenario will require a different response, that’s where training comes in.”
On top of the cliff, a web of multiple rope systems were in place for each individual on the ground, including the victim, who is “lashed” into the Stokes Basket, which firefighters assigned to each system.
In a coordinated manner, the victim was escorted by a firefighter to the top of the cliff and to a waiting ambulance.
“Any time we have someone that is lashed into a basket, that patient is immobilized and cannot take care of themselves. They might become nauseated and start throwing up and we don’t want them to aspirate, so we must protect their airway. If that basket gets caught on a limb, then the team up top can’t haul any more. So, there needs to be a rescuer who stays with that basket to assist the patient with any medical problems they may have during the transport or assist in a smooth haul for the basket,” Logue explained.
Logue said the ongoing training is invaluable for Technical Rescue Team members, as each response is unique, and they must be ready for any and all situations.
“We are always looking for alternate method to getting the patient up,” Logue said. “We don’t want to have to set up a rope system and bring them up a vertical cliff or embankment if we can walk 100 yards down and find a nice, easy slope. If it would have been real life scenario today, we could have deployed the boat to the riverbank. We’re always looking for the safest, most efficient way to get someone out of a situation like that, but today we were training for the days when easy methods aren’t an option.”
Throughout the operation, the words “safety first” continued to be repeated by Logue, who was serving as the safety officer for the operation.
“For rope rescue, specifically, a lot of times you are working in steep environments, such as cliffs, so everyone needs to be mindful of the slip-and-fall hazards and, of course, we want to mitigate the danger,” Logue said. “Everyone must have the appropriate PPE (personal protection equipment) on. They need to be tied-off, in case they do slip it limits the distance they can fall. We communicate that regularly on a call or in training, because we want them to always be thinking about ‘safety first.’ We do this, because you can find yourself in a hazardous situation quickly.”
As an example, Logue said even team members or support personnel that are on scene of a rope rescue must be wearing helmets, even though they will not be rappelling down the cliff.
“If our guys are on the side of the cliff, assisting with gear, we have them tied-off. So, they may not be seriously injured by falling off the cliff and hitting the ground, but he is still going to fall several feet and possibly be slammed into the side of a wall and the helmet will protect his or her head,” Logue said. “We are always thinking about the safety of our firefighters and our patients.”
Floyd said safety efforts continue from the beginning to the end of each operation and are overseen by a team member or department operation safety officer.
“Because you have weight on a rope, you have to have people checking and double-checking the rigging, the mechanical system, the carabiners … everything … to make sure they are tied off properly and are properly secure before and during the operation,” Floyd said. “One instance of a mis-tied knot or misplaced piece of equipment can cause the system to fail.”
In all aspects of technical rescue operations, it all begins with the knot, both men said, explaining each knot firefighters are taught have specific and unique purposes in each operation.
“You want to be proficient with your knots,” Logue said. “You don’t want to be on scene trying to set up a mechanical advantage system and try to recall how to tie the necessary knot. That is something that can be practiced on every shift at every station.”
Floyd said the rescue knots are specific, easy to recognize and easy to untie for all firefighters, whether they are members of the Technical Rescue Team or not.
“Your basic level knowledge really starts with the knots and their general force,” Floyd said. “We always go back to the basics and start with that. That is what you build off of. You learn your knots, then you learn your mechanical advantages, you learn your anchor systems and then you start learning the advanced details to work through the unforeseen problems you might encounter.”
Both Logue and Floyd said they were pleased with the results and performance of the team during the recent training. Because Technical Rescue Team members serve on three different shifts, they plan for quarterly team training and regular shift training.
“We need to train proficient at it,” Logue said.
Rope rescue is just one discipline provided by the Technical Rescue Team, so training also includes swift-water rescue and dive team training.
“We’ve had quite a few rope rescues over the years, but 90 percent of the rope rescues or rope assists that we do are low angle incidents,” Logue said. “A car will drive off an embankment and it’s too muddy to carry a patient up or something like that. We’ve had a few that were vertical.”
The swift-water rescue team has been activated multiple times during heavy rain or flooding events that wreak havoc on motorists attempting to cross low water crossings.
The dive team is activated for multiple reasons, including evidence recovery, vehicle recovery, body search or, tragically, body recovery.
“We do more dive recoveries than anything. It’s an important job which be must done and we’re trained and have the equipment to do it,” Logue said. “And we’re more than happy to provide that service to the community and the families that may have lost someone in the water.”
Both Logue and Floyd are proud of the City of Kerrville’s support of the KFD Technical Rescue Team, saying the services are much needed in the area.
“With our topography and geography here, coupled with the fact that we are somewhat isolated from larger departments that we can call on, we need firefighters with these specific skills,” Logue said. “So, we kind of have to be a multi-discipline rescue team to take care of our own community. We don’t have luxury of having San Antonio nearby.”
Logue has served on the Technical Rescue Team for more than 20 years, while Floyd has served for 10. Both relish their roles and service on the team.
“It’s something out of the ordinary that not everyone gets to do,” Logue said. “We continue to work and train to be ready for the Kerrville Fire Department to respond to any specialty response that our citizens need us to respond to.”
Floyd said he appreciates the challenge of being a member and leader of the team and specifically enjoys watching, as new recruits and team members become proficient in the training.
“It’s challenging and exciting,” Floyd said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys that are excited about the Technical Rescue Team. They’re passionate about it and you can tell the team will be in great hands in the future.”
There are 21 members of the KFD Technical Rescue Team, of which 75 percent are certified in all three disciplines (ropes, water, dive).
Logue has been the team leader for the past eight years, while Floyd was promoted to the team coordinator position when Logue moved up.
