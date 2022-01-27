Training for chaos

Looking to perfect their skills and enhance their existing Emergency Operations Plan, Peterson Health officials conducted a mass casualty training exercise last week in coordination with local and regional first responders, while also utilizing a host of volunteers.
According to Randy Buhidar, Peterson Health Emergency Management Coordinator, the training scenario was based upon a mock active shooter event.
“Peterson Health executed a planned Emergency Management Functional Exercise with community and regional partners to test and evaluate specific organizational capacities focused on Peterson Health as first receivers of mock mass casualty gunshot wound patients,” Buhidar said. “The external participants in the Emergency Management Functional Exercise included Schreiner University Nursing Students, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office CERT, Kerrville Police Department, Methodist Trauma Department, and EMS from Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Bandera and Hondo. Internally, the total Peterson Health Team responded to the exercise emergency.”
Darin Smith, Trauma Coordinator for Peterson Health, said the purpose of the event was test Peterson Regional Medical Center’s internal staff response to an outside disaster that could occur in the future.
“While Peterson Health continues to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that continues to stress our healthcare systems nationwide, we wanted to ensure we remain vigilant and prepared for a local traumatic disaster that could happen very quickly and overwhelm our hospital within minutes,” Smith said. “The event followed standard Emergency Preparedness guidelines.”
Buhidar said the exercise was geared toward reinforcing the skills of rapid and accurate triage in a Mass Casualty Incident through hands on, real-time application triage knowledge through simulation.”
Peterson Health medical personnel were charged with:
• Triaging multiple critical patients from a MCI, balancing efficiency of triage (speed of assessment) with effectiveness of triage (correctness of triage classification and disposition);
• Manage the disposition of multiple critical patients from an MCI within the constraints of currently available hospital beds, while also balancing the desire to reserve high-acuity bed types (e.g., intensive care unit or operating room) for potential future patients versus the disposition needs of the present patients, and;
• Discuss importance of MCI triage team communication, teamwork, and coordination to quickly and correctly triage and manage the disposition of multiple critical patients.
While the training scenario was unfolding, the response of Peterson Health staff was being assessed by professional observers. Following the completion of the training exercise, these observers provided an After Action Review, Buhidar said.
“The goal (of the review) is to capture information that contributes to continuous organizational learning and improvement,” Buhidar said. “The AAR does not grade success or failure. There are always weaknesses to improve and strengths to sustain.”
Buhidar said those reviewing the response were tasked with addressing the following:
• What was expected to happen?
• What actually occurred?
• What went well and why?
• What can be improved and how?
“Our observers shared honest observations about what actually happened, objective data, and Peterson Health will capture the information and data and identify areas to sustain as well as opportunities for improvement, OFI,” Buhidar said. “Peterson Health will establish an action plan for OFI’s and plan an exercise in the future to assess our skills, knowledge and processes for a Mass Casualty Incident.”
"Nothing can go perfect when faced with an active shooter scenario, no matter how many resources you have at your disposal,” Smith said. “We received overwhelming positive feedback from the participants in the After Action Review.”
Buhidar said the training exercise was very helpful and significantly contributed to Peterson Health’s preparedness for an actual Mass Casualty event, while allowing staff to test and validate plans, policies, procedures and capabilities.
“We have already created action plans as a result of the After Action Review, including a Table Top Exercise to be held with our city and county emergency preparedness teams in the next few months,” Smith said.
Pleased with the results of their first training exercise, both men said that the benefits of such an exercise is extremely valuable and plan for similar events in the future that will feature different scenarios.
“Peterson Health and Kerr County geographically sit inside the State Trauma Service Area-P, whose administrative body is what citizens may know as Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. STRAC is a world-renowned leader in the advancement of trauma systems and their vision is “being the model regional trauma, disaster, and emergency healthcare system in the United States that results in the lowest risk-adjusted mortality for emergency healthcare conditions,” Smith said. “This should provide comfort to our community, knowing that Peterson Health is fortunate enough to have access to these types of resources and support in the event of a disaster that could impact our healthcare system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.