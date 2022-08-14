Headlining the meeting of Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday was a list of calculations of property tax rate options to consider for the new county budget. Other matters included vehicle registration fees, proposals on new and existing subdivisions and a change in the Veterans Advisory Committee.
Property tax rate
County Auditor Tanya Shelton offered the court several choices with respect to the “no-new-revenue rate” that could be levied by the tax assessor-collector for 2022.
The first option was a rate of $.4051 per $100 valuation.
“This will generate the same revenue as the previous year,” Shelton said.
Persons whose taxes are frozen should not see any changes, but with other conditions, such as the sale of the property, the buyer may have to pay a different amount.
M&O (maintenance and operation) rate would be $0.3373/$100 valuation, the debt rate would be $.0425 and the lateral road rate would be $.0253.
“The property taxes on an average home worth $287,275 value would be $1,163.75 at the combined no-new-revenue rate,” Shelton said.
A second option is the combined voter approval tax rate of $0.4802/$100 valuation.
“If the rate went over this number,” Shelton said, “it would trigger an election by taxpayers.”
In this case, the M&0 would be $0.4115/$100 valuation, the debt rate would remain the same at $.0425, the lateral road rate is $0.0262, which is an eight percent decrease from the 2021 rate.
“The property taxes on an average home worth $287,275 would be $1,379.49, which is a $16 increase. The county may set the rate between these two rates without voter approval,” Shelton said.
Shelton offered a third option on the county combined adjusted no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.4209/$100 valuation, adjusted for unused increments.
“We’re allowed to go up 3.5 percent each year, but we have not done that, so that is added in and carried forward for three years,” she said.
The M&O on the adjusted no-new-revenue tax rate is $0.3530, the debt rate is $.0425, the lateral road rate is $.0254.
At this rate, she added, the average home valued at $287,275 would pay $1,209.14.
For the Lake Ingram Road District, the no-new-revenue rate would be $.1335. This district will mature in February, 2030.
Shelton said that all these rates will be posted on the Kerr County website as soon as possible for the public to review.
After that is filed on Aug. 11, the court will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Aug. 22, 2022, allowing an opportunity for public comment.
County attorney
The court held an executive session and adjusted the county attorney’s salary.
County motor vehicle fees
The court voted to keep the optional $1.50 Child Safety Fee as well as the optional $10 County Road and Bridge Fee for 2023.
The child safety fee collections began in 2021, and the county collected more than $46,000. The money is to be applied to certain guidelines such as crossing guards and child abuse.
The $10 fee for Road and Bridge generated about $576,000 last year, and has collected $307,410 this year. Both fees are renewed Jan. 1, 2023.
A parent from West Kerr County, Terri Hall, said that she has opposed every fee in the past.
“This is a new deal this year,” she said, adding that her teenage children have a hard time paying these fees while earning $10 an hour. “This hits us hard.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris asked where that money went, and Shelton said it went to multiple places, and is shared with the cities of Kerrville and Ingram.
“It is the same as last year,” she said.
The item passed with Harris and Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew opposed.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said, “The fee is already built into our budget, and it will cut money out of road and bridge if we don’t get it. Or we’ll be raising taxes. It will make it harder to fix the roads. We can’t take anything else out of that budget.”
Veterans Advisory Board
Gary Noller, member of the Veterans Advisory Board recommended placing Mark del Toro on the committee after Bill Cantrell recently stepped down. The court approved the nomination unanimously.
Letz said that Del Toro was a good choice and was very involved with veterans. He also passed on to Cantrell their appreciation for his service.
VFD emergency generators
The court approved signing a contract with S. Kanetzky Engineering after a request for information from the Texas Division of Emergency Management to supply generators for several volunteer fire departments. Kerr County Emergency Management Services head Dub Thomas said they were seeking up to $7,500 after deciding which kind of generators were needed.
This request was a follow-up after the big ice storm, and was needed by the Volunteer Fire Departments, County Judge Rob Kelly said.
Bail bond insurance
The court approved paying insurance for the Kerr County Bail Bond Board to cover expenses in case they get sued.
They opted for $250,000 per claim for $3,750 plus fees and taxes, but also agreed to look for lower policies.
Martial arts party
Tukong Martial Arts will hold a party on September 17 at Flat Rock Park, and agreed to provide two porta-potties. The dog park will remain open.
Burn ban renewed
In a unanimous vote they called a “no-brainer,” the court voted to renew the implementation of the burn ban.
Sewer project grant
The court agreed to approve a modification request on the Texas Community Development Block Grant for the East Kerr County sewer project, which will get funding to finish the project.
Road abandonment
There was a long discussion regarding a request by a neighbor to “abandon, vacate and discontinue” a 900-foot portion of Stewart Junkin Road that would be replaced with a different alignment and relocated about 150 feet east of its current intersection with River Road in Pct. 4.
The request was made on behalf of Lee Leaman but the matter did not go smoothly, as neighbor Jack Holmgreen objected. Holmgreen said that if anyone used the new road, they would actually cross his property to get to their road. He said he was very upset with the proposal.
However, there were about 10 signatures on a petition to abandon the road penned by other neighbors who agreed with vacating it.
Holmgreen had said that the Leamans had cut down several trees and taken down a fence, some of which was on his property. He said he saw no reason to abandon the road, which he said was perfectly good. He offered options, one of which would be to relocate the road connection at the northeast corner of his property. He said that Leaman could connect at the northeast corner of his property.
“Or he can compensate me for 1,000 feet of road,” Holmgreen said.
Joe Atkinson, contractor for the other party, argued that his clients had the right to make the revision but disagreed with the way the map was being read. The parties questioned the location of some of the easements. Letz said he thought they were abandoning a part that was on Holmgreen’s land.
Evan though Harris said he felt comfortable with what he had seen earlier, eventually assistant county engineer Bobby Gore said he would come back with more information in two weeks and they would try to find out the accuracy of the survey lines on their maps. The court opted to pass on a vote until then.
Subdivision matters
The court heard information on a new subdivision called Apache Trace. Gore noted that the proposal subdivides 503.83 acres off FM 479 in Pct. 4 into 80 residential lots ranging from 5.02 to 14.94 acres, and one 0.68 acre lot to be dedicated to the Road and Bridge Department as a maintenance yard. Access to the proposed subdivision will be from FM 479, and there are four proposed roads totaling approximately 16,850 feet (3.2 miles).
Gore said they will request county maintenance and also agreed to a preliminary plat.
Letz said it looked like it met county rules.
Hearings were held for plat revisions for Post Oak Estates and Water Works, and the court voted to approve on condition that the City of Kerrville does as well, since part of the property was in the Kerrville ETJ.
Public input
During public input, a number of citizens spoke out on matters mostly regarding illegal aliens, as well as the economy.
Rich Paces of Center Point said, “We are under invasion,” adding that Kerr County should follow the lead of other counties passing a resolution declaring an invasion on the border.
He said that two million illegal persons had crossed the border last year, affecting every state and creating a huge financial burden.
“Mexican cartels are in charge,” he said, profiting from crimes and trafficking. He urged they press Governor Greg Abbott to deport them.
Bill Fitch agreed, saying that “things are not good.”
John Sheffield said he had said that local businesses were in a sad state of affairs, and asked if anyone in the county had lost anything such as pay or benefits because of the economy.
Another called for the county to tighten the budget instead of raising it.
Terri Hall of Ingram made three points. She said that when they had asked for county salary increases, that was not intended to mean across the board, but for the sheriff’s deputies, adding “Your citizens are struggling.”
She said this was the “worst time” to put the bond election on the ballot, and agreed with Paces’ proposal.
Sheriff’s report
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha gave a status report, noting he was working to acquire funding but everything had to be requested a year in advance.
He hoped to get more grants, and that some money may likely be used for schools.
