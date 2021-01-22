Citizens urged to enroll in CodeRed program to receive COVID-19 vaccine info

For Kerr County citizens who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available here, CodeRed is their strongest, recommended chance of being “in the know” quickly, said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
CodeRed, the free emergency notification system, will be used to announce when the first vaccine clinic date is going to be. (It will also be used for subsequent vaccine announcements.)
“When we receive vaccine doses here in Kerr County, everyone will be notified of the vaccine clinic date and site via CodeRed, as well as through the county’s Facebook page and the county’s website – co.kerr.tx.us – and on the City of Kerrville and Peterson Regional Medical Center websites,” Thomas said.
At that time, a website and 1-800 telephone number will be announced for individuals who fall into the Tier 1A category and then, the Tier 1B category, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ guidelines for vaccine distribution.
There are still many Tier 1A people in Kerr County who need an opportunity to be vaccinated, Thomas said. Tier 1A includes individuals who are at the highest risk of COVID-19 infection, including healthcare or frontline workers who must deal with the virus in their daily jobs.
Tier 1B includes people who are 65 years old and older, 16 years old and older with a medical condition, etc. (For more information on who qualifies for Tier 1B, visit: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1B.pdf.)
Those who qualify will receive a specific appointment date and time to receive their inoculation when they register using the website portal or phone number. They should then print out their confirmation page and bring it, along with health insurance or Medicare information, with them to their appointment time.
CodeRed
“CodeRed is a great service that doesn’t cost people anything. And, it will play a vital role as we put our communitywide mass vaccination plan into action,” Thomas said. “We are urging citizens to sign up for it now, because we plan to rely on it heavily for getting the word out about Kerr County vaccine availability and clinic dates and locations, as well as whose turn it is among our community’s tiers to schedule an appointment.”
“Not only that, but the notification system is useful not only to keep in-the-know about the COVID-19 vaccine, but also any other time our local area is threatened by severe weather, hazardous spills or any other type of dangerous situation,” Thomas added.
There are 3 ways to sign up for the free emergency notification service, CodeRed.
• Internet users can visit the county’s website at: https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/eservices/ to sign up. CodeRed enrollment is also possible by visiting the City of Kerrville’s website (https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/) and looking on its home page under the “Helpful Links” heading.
To sign up, residents must create a user name and password or click on the enroll as a guest icon, Thomas said.
Enter the requestioned information concerning your physical address, mobile phone number, land line telephone number, email address, etc. Then, click on verify information.
“Once you have verified your CodeRed registration, you can send a test call to yourself,” Thomas said.
Anyone with technical issues may call 1-866-939-0911 and choose “Option 2” to receive assistance.
• Telephone users, who do not have a computer but who want to receive CodeRed notifications over the phone may call 830-315-2430, leave a message with their name and number and someone will return their call to help with their signup in the emergency notification program.
• A CodeRed app is also available in the App store for Apple and Android devices. Just download the app and follow the directions.
COVID-19 Update
In his end-of-week report, Thomas provided an update on the local case counts in the county.
The most notable of the updates is the number of local fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus. Since the county’s last report 3 days ago on Jan. 19, local officials have learned of 5 additional COVID-19 fatalities.
The county’s pandemic total to date is 65 deaths of permanent Kerr County residents.
Altogether, the local, current numbers as of today, Jan. 22, are as follows:
• 398 ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 in local citizens (an increase of 64 positive confirmations since Tuesday’s report of 332 active cases);
• 3,187 RECOVERIES (an increase of 161 people since the county’s last report of 3,026)
• 65 FATALITIES of permanent local residents (the last 3 of which were reported today to the county by DSHS)
• 32 HOSPITALIZATIONS of patients receiving care for COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville (it’s a new high number, up 4 patients from Tuesday’s 28 hospitalizations reported by PRMC).
Call Center Assistance
Kerr County is currently operating a call center to offer assistance to people who have questions or concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus or vaccinations.
The phone bank is manned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at 830-315-5900.
