County meets with Twin Creeks subdivision developers

Developers of the proposed Twin Creeks Subdivision on Eagle Ridge Rd. off Hwy. 173 in the southern part of Kerr County were in town last Friday to meet with county officials to try to find a solution to the potential problems with the road conditions on Eagle Ridge and the safety issues related to the intersection onto 173.
Safety concerns about both the roadway integrity, including width and base, and potential damage from large trucks using the road during the construction phase have been discussed in commissioners’ court meeting since the development was made public.
“We had a very good meeting. Everybody at the meeting participated and everything was discussed. Earl Sullivan, who represents the developer, brought us up to speed with a 20-plus minute presentation of what needs to be done between now and when they open the development in May,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
Kelly said in the presentation Sullivan pointed out that whatever is dangerous out there now, was dangerous out there before they started on the development.
“The real problem is our role is different than their role. We talked extensively about the issues around the intersection of Eagle Ridge and Hwy. 173. The developers are concerned about putting in a double lane instead of a turn lane on 173. We talked about the different options,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the developers are also concerned about the traffic issues and that the county is not saying they are doing anything wrong by putting more traffic on Eagle Ridge. He said they finally decided the immediate solutions to the most pressing safety issues would be adding a turn lane off Eagle Ridge and adding striping to the road.
“We wanted them to work with us because some of the cost of the improvements may be at their expense,” Kelly said. “Everything we are looking at is manageable and will address the immediate needs we have.”
Kelly said the meeting was attended by both Wellborn and Hewitt local engineering firms, County Engineer Charlie Hastings and his assistant Bobby Gore plus Kerr County Road and Bridge Administrator Kelly Hoffer. Also in attendance was John Canada, road contractor for the developers and Nick Harris, the project manager. Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces was also present. Twin Springs is located in Pct. 2.
Homeowners in the Eagle Ridge area have formed an active neighborhood group to oppose the development and have been very vocal in their opposition during commissioners’ court meetings in late 2022. Kelly said they have already been given all the information they have requested from the county to date and added that as a longtime civil attorney himself that he did not think there were legal grounds for any lawsuits. They have hired local attorneys Richard and Dixon Mosty to represent them.
“We have to be concerned about any lawsuits that could be filed,” said Kelly, “but we are responsible for protecting the health and safety of county residents. We will have to spend money, if we have to, to improve the safety out there.”
Kelly said the developers have not filed the final plat yet, but changes in the state laws now say the county has ten days to approve or disapprove once the final plat is filed. If they deny approval then they have 30 days to tell the developer exactly why the plat was denied.
Former Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson pointed out in a meeting late last year that Eagle Ridge Road was NOT constructed to current county base and compaction standards and could be a problem for residents of the area if the subdivision is approved without upgrading the road, which would be a sizeable expense to the county and is not in the current budget. Eagle Ridge Rd. is approximately three miles long and is the only access road for property owners into Kerrville. At that time the developer’s representative declined to commit to helping the county with the upgrading of the road.
Another issue that faces the county with this and several other proposed developments currently in the initial stages is whether the county will be able to take over maintenance of the roads within the subdivision at a later date if the developer builds the roads to the current county standards. Historically that has happened throughout the county in subdivisions once they were completed and the developer makes such a request.
Some counties in the Hill Country area are now declining to take over road maintenance as growth and development skyrocket in rural counties around San Antonio and Austin.
The TxDot traffic study that was completed on the intersection of Eagle Ridge and Hwy. 173 recommended that there be a left turn lane added since traffic coming over the hill and around the curve from the direction of Bandera potentially create a traffic hazard. There was also a traffic assessment by an engineering firm hired by the developers that had no recommendations for improvements. Any improvements to Hwy. 173 itself will have to be done by TxDot, not the county.
Friday’s meeting addressed both of these major concerns and solutions were offered that Kelly said will hopefully satisfy all parties involved.
Twin Springs, a private gated community, is being developed by Lakewood Capital Group headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. The 858-acre development was initially proposed with 110 lots set to be five acres or more. Current county subdivision rules adopted late last year plus updated Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District rules now require seven acres or more for a private well to be drilled on the property. County subdivision rules also require a water availability study to be submitted with proposed plats.
Developer representative Sullivan told the commissioners’ court late last year that “property buyers would likely be nearing retirement age and would use the homes as weekend getaways and retirement homes.” There will be five miles of roads constructed within the subdivision itself which, Sullivan said, would be constructed to county standards and the developer would likely be asking the county to take over maintenance once the subdivision is sold out.
Kelly also pointed out that several other subdivisions in the county are being developed by out-of-state investment capital entities including developers from North Carolina and others from Tennessee. Information provided by County Engineer Charlie Hastings said in FY2022 there were 18 proposed subdivisions submitted to his office for review and approval. Most were small subdivisions with under 10 total lots, some involving division of property within families.
There were a total of 697 individual lots in the total number of subdivisions. The largest new subdivision submitted to the county engineer’s office is Creekside at Camp Verde, Phases 1 and 2 with a total of 175 lots. The second largest will be Twin Creeks with their 110 lots. Another larger subdivision in northwest Kerr County has been proposed but only in the concept phase. That subdivision, the Ranches at Mountain Home, would have 98 lots. The Ranches at Mountain Home has not been presented to commissioners’ court yet, according to Hastings.
Friday’s meeting, Kelly said, was “very positive” and he felt most of the outstanding issues that the county had previously identified had been addressed in the meeting which lasted more than an hour and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.