City taking registration for 25th Annual Kids Triathlon

Registration is open for the 25th Annual “Kids Triathlon” to be held Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at Singing Wind Park and the Olympic Pool. All children ages Pre-K to 18 are welcome to participate.
Athletes will be grouped according to age and each group will swim, bike and run various age-appropriate distances.
Along with the proper attire, athletes should bring a bike and helmet, as they are required to participate in the event. A course map is available online on the Kerrville Parks and Recreation webpage, along with the distances for each age division.
Pre-register for this event through the Parks and Recreation Department located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park at 2385 Bandera Hwy., over the phone at (830) 257-7300, or online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
The pre-registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 12. On-site registration, as well as check-in, will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr. The $15 entrance fee includes a t-shirt, water bottle, and the opportunity to win a great door prize. Discounts are offered for families with multiple participating children. Discounts are available for in-person or over the phone registration only, but will not be available online.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
