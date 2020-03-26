KDT employees tested for COVID-19, questions raised

Kerrville Daily Times Publisher Carlina Villalpando announced Wednesday afternoon on social media that several of the newspaper staff members had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 by a “visitor from Houston” to the local office.
The Houston visitor is an employee of Southern Newspapers, Inc, the KDT parent company.
Villalpando said in the article that she learned of the visitor’s positive COVID-19 test results late afternoon Monday, March 23.
“At least three employees who came into contact with the person have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results,” Villalpando said.
Villalpando went on to say that she notified KDT employees immediately on Monday upon hearing the news of the positive COVID-19 test. KDT staff reported to work on Tuesday, and on Wednesday afternoon Villalpando announced the exposure and work-from-home plan for her staff.
However, when no public notification was made either in print or via social media, a former KDT employee contacted city and county officials, as well as the Hill Country Community Journal, early Wednesday morning, March 25, asking each entity to look into why the public had not been notified.
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer confirmed receipt of the concerned former employee’s e-mail and said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas had reported the incident to the Texas Department of Health Services Wednesday morning.
The KDT announcement on social media was posted Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20 p.m. and appeared in print in the Thursday, March 26, newspaper.
The Journal sent questions regarding the details of the possible KDT COVID-19 exposure to Villalpando on Wednesday, but no response has been given at this time.
As of noon today, no positive COVID-19 test results have been reported in Kerr County.
