Riverhills Health & Rehab earns contract with VA to treat local veterans

Veterans in the Hill Country now have a new option for rehabilitation after an injury or illness or, if needed, long-term care.
In recent years the Veterans Administration has developed a plan to privatize certain types of veteran healthcare by contracting with facilities outside the VA system as the number of veterans from World War II and Korea reach the age when they need health care support beyond what the VA can provide.
Last Thursday representatives of the VA, staff at Riverhills Health and Rehab, patients and guests celebrated the new contract that will allow veterans in the Hill Country to use Riverhills for both rehab and long-term care at minimal or no cost to the veteran.
“The VA expedited the process for the contract because the Hill Country has such a need for these services,” said Bailie Hillman, facility administrator at the Riverhills campus.
Hillman said normally the process to be approved takes up to six months, but the process was sped up because of the backlog of veterans in this area needing the care. Earlier this year VA representatives toured the facility and pushed through the contract. Hilltop Village is the only other healthcare provider in this area with a VA contract at this time.
“What this means is that veterans in the Hill Country can come to our facility and participate in our therapy and our short-term rehab program, or they can even live with us long-term using their VA benefits,” Hillman said.
Starla Lane-Garcia, marketer for the Riverhills facility called the contract “a big thing,” and added, “We’re excited and we expect to have lots of veterans come here, because there is a waiting list.”
In order to qualify a veteran must be determined under the VA regulations to have between 70 percent and 100 percent service-connected disability.
Hillman recognized several of the veterans already at the facility and their families who were present during the celebration.
“We want to thank you for your service, your bravery and your sacrifice. Those things do not go unnoticed by us,” Hillman said.
Harold Lewis, a veteran who has been living for several months at Hilltop Village, returned to Riverhills at the beginning of Thursday’s ceremony now that he is qualified to live back there. He previously had lived at Riverhills, so many of the staff and patients greeted him on his return.
“Harold is one special veteran among us. He told us he wanted to be the first veteran to come back to this community, so Harold Lewis, welcome home,” she added.
Lewis said that “Riverhills is home” and he was glad to be back.
“We are hoping to get 30 or more new veterans to take advantage of our new program at the facility,” Hillman said after welcoming Lewis back to the home.
After the celebration guests were encouraged to take a tour of the facility and view the “honor wall” inside where the photos and stories of the veterans living there are posted.
Log In
