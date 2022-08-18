Kerrville PD racks up awards for DWI enforcement

Six Kerrville police officers were recognized on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 for their efforts to reduce the impact of those who are driving under the influence at the 2022 South Texas “Take the Wheel” Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon in San Antonio, hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
Each year TxDot and MADD recognize officers from the South Texas region who have made significant contributions to the field of DWI enforcement in an effort to make Texas communities safer and protect communities from those who endanger others by driving drunk.
The Commitment Hero Award was presented to Officer Ruben Valencia, Officer Daniel Virdell, Officer Jonathan Collier, Officer Jeff Robitaille and Officer Tyler Cottonware, who lead the Kerrville Police Department in DWI enforcement efforts.
The Outstanding Service Award was presented to Sergeant Ed Holloway for outstanding dedication and commitment to DWI enforcement and education.
The Enforcement Hero Award was presented to Officer Tyler Cottonware for exemplifying an outstanding commitment to DWI education and enforcement in the Kerrville Police Department.
The Kerrville Police Department was recognized with the Outstanding Agency Award for its enforcement efforts and dedication to public safety through DWI reduction efforts. Other agencies who received this award were the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Castle Hills Police Department, San Antonio Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“I am truly proud of these officer’s efforts to remove these dangerous drivers from Kerrville’s roadways to keep our citizens safe,” said Kerrville Chief of Police Chris McCall. “As we are reminded daily in our work, it takes a community to stop a drunk driver. KPD is committed to DWI reduction through strong enforcement.”
The Kerrville Police Department encourages you to designate a sober driver in advance if you chose to drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.