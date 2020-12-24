KSH giving back with ‘Giving Tree’

In keeping with the Spirit of the Holidays, Kerrville State Hospital is giving back to the community in quite a unique way this year.
On the corner of Thompson Drive and Francisco Lemos, The KSH “Giving Tree” is now on display. Even though they were unable to make a float for the Christmas parade this year, KSH still created a large papier mâche tree surrounded by the KSH penguins for their holiday display.
What is special about this year’s display is that the community is invited to take a gift from the Giving Tree.
The Giving Tree has ornaments that contain a variety of gifts made by patients and staff including face masks, crocheted hats, handmade ornaments and Christmas cards. The Christmas card-making project at the hospital was so successful that KSH will also be able to share its Christmas wishes with all the local nursing homes.
To keep the spirit of giving going all year long a Little Free Library and Community Food Pantry will be installed later in the holiday season.
All are welcome to take or leave books and non-perishable items and the pantry items are available to anyone in need.
Kerrville State Hospital staff and patients invite you to stop by The Giving Tree and take a small gift with hope it fills your heart with joy.
