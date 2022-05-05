City earns transparency award from state comptroller

The Texas Comptroller announced last week that the City of Kerrville received both the Traditional Finance Transparency Star and the Debt Obligation Transparency Star from the Comptroller’s office.
The Data Analysis and Transparency Division of the Comptroller’s office completed its annual review of the Traditional Finances and Debt Obligations transparency information and verified that the city’s financial transparency information continues to meet the criteria for this prestigious recognition.
The State of Texas Transparency Stars program recognizes local governments for going above and beyond in their transparency efforts. The program recognizes government entities that:
• Open their books not only in their traditional finances, but also in the areas of contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions, and debt obligations.
•Provide clear and meaningful financial information not only by posting financial documents, but also through summaries, visualizations, downloadable data and other relevant information.
The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to create consistent reporting requirements and recognize cities, counties, school districts and special purpose districts that go above and beyond in their transparency efforts.
For more on the program, including specific guidelines and information on how to apply, visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars website.
The City of Kerrville’s transparency information is posted on the city’s website: https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1599/Traditional-Finances.
