Firefighters defeat police 35-12 in 'grudge match'

The Kerrville Fire Department was certainly outnumbered, but definitely not “outgunned,” as they took the lead in the grudge match series against local law enforcement during the annual Guns & Hoses flag football game Friday night at Antler Stadium.
Firefighters defeated members of the Kerrville Police Department and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office 35-12, taking a 3-2 lead in the series.
Firefighters took little time getting on the scoreboard when quarterback Gunnar Brown completed a 4-yard pass to Wesley Lewis on the team’s first possession, which took less than four minutes.
Brown connected with KFD’s Daniel FitzSimon for a two-point conversion, giving firefighters an 8-0 lead over police.
Firefighter Jess Connor scored on a 7-yard pass from Brown at the 2:31 mark. The extra point attempt failed, giving KFD a 14-0 lead over local law enforcement.
Wesley Bracey gave KFD back the ball at the buzzer by picking off a Guns pass and setting up a firefighter second quarter touchdown when Brown found Stephen Langlinais in the endzone on a 12-yard pass. Brown ran in the ball for another two-point conversion, giving the Hoses team a 22-0 lead.
Masen Lindner grabbed a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brown two minutes later. After a failed extra point attempt, KFD increased its lead to 28-0.
Langlinais recorded an interception shortly after, but firefighters were unable to capitalize on the turnover.
The Guns team finally made it in on the scoreboard with 2:02 left in the first half of play when Dylan Meyers scored on a 3-yard pass from KPD quarterback Colton Roberts and Hoses lead decreased to 28-6.
The law enforcement team was one-yard from another touchdown when a stiff firefighter defense forced the ball over on downs on a determined stop by Corbin Thompson.
Langlinais picked off a Guns pass in the opening series of the third quarter, allowing teammate FitzSimon to score for the Hoses on a 7-yard grab from Brown. Lewis scored the extra point to give KFD a 35-6 lead.
In the final score of the game, KPD’s Roberts hauled in an 11-yard pass from Meyers to give the Guns six points with 2:24 left in the game. The Guns could not connect on the extra point, giving KFD the 35-12 win.
Showing no signs of giving up, police denied firefighters opportunities to score when KCSO’s Eric Graham and KPD’s Ben Ledesma picked off KFD passes at or near the endzone.
Ledesma returned his interception 70 yards.
