Sheriff details first year in office

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha defined his first year in office as battling COVID-19, overcoming fierce 10-day winter storm, struggling with supply chain issues and trying to budget for inflation, when he addressed Republican Women of Kerr County at a luncheon last week.
While expressing pride in his and his department’s response to these challenges, Leitha described his first year as “challenging.”
“Today, I wanted to tell you about where I started, where we are today and where I plan on ending up,” Leitha said.
Leitha was sworn in to office on Jan. 1, 2021, following the retirement of former Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer.
“I came into office with a one, two, three and four year plan and, God willing, into my second term,” Leitha said. “I’m kind of controlled by my budget and employees in what it is I can do.”
While saying that Kerr County Commissioners have been “very good” to him, Leitha said the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is the largest department in the county, with the largest budget.
“So, when I want things, I really have to consider if this is something I want or something I need,” Leitha said. “Today’s law enforcement is changing every day. It gets a little bit tougher and tougher.”
Leitha said his first act as sheriff was to fill open positions.
“Rusty (Hierholzer) wanted me to be able to choose who I wanted to be in those positions,” Leitha said. “But, it was in the time of COVID.”
A month after taking office, Leitha said he was then faced with Winter Storm Uri.
“I can say my first year has been very challenging,” Leitha said. “We were trying to hire people and it would take 6-8 weeks … and during the first round of COVID, my employees were taking anywhere from 10-14 days off (due to COVID) and that was very frustrating. You have to understand that the jail it has to run 24/7 whether people are sick or not.”
Leitha said some employees were forced to work 12 hour shifts 13 to 15 days in a row.
Leitha said the winter storm wreaked havoc on the entire community and his department was not immune.
“Me and my chief deputy spent the nights up there and one morning about 6 o’ clock I heard a bunch of yelling and we had a main water line in the lobby bust,” Leitha said. “Our deputies only had four sets of (snow) chains. Chains aren’t meant to be used 24 hours a day.”
He said at that time, his department only had one four-wheel-drive vehicle.
“I went ahead and authorized our deputies to use their personal vehicles,” Leitha said. “At that point, policies and procedures had to go out the door and I’m proud to say that no call went unanswered.”
Following that experience, Leitha said commissioners allowed him to order four-wheel-drive vehicles on his next order.
“Of course we’ve been waiting on them for quite a while and hopefully we’ll get them soon,” Leitha said.
Leitha said the KCSO runs off of two generators that are powered by diesel fuel and obtaining fuel was challenging during the storm.
“At one point, they told me we were at 17 percent. That wasn’t good, but I was able to come up with some diesel and have it delivered,” Leitha said. “Like I said, you have to take care of those prisoners 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Shortly after recovering from the storm, Leitha said it was time to begin planning for his first budget.
“The first thing was fuel. I didn’t know what it was going to cost and I can tell you right now I’m going to run out of money on my budget this year on fuel and I’m going to have to figure that out,” Leitha said. “I have 220 average inmates a day that I have to feed three times a day and my food costs have just skyrocketed.”
So while dealing COVID-19, a fierce winter storm and unexpected inflation, Leitha said his next challenge is supply chain issues.
“I told you I was able to order new vehicles, but with the delay I am now waiting on two years worth of vehicles,” Leitha said. “So, we are keeping these vehicles running longer than they are supposed to and they are constantly breaking down. I didn’t budget for that. I was supposed to have new vehicles.”
In addition, supply chain issues are causing a wait for parts for his vehicle.
“I have one Tahoe. It has 27,000 miles on it, but it has a hub out,” Leitha said. “I called the dealership and it’s a 3-4 month wait on that part. That’s unacceptable to me, but what do I do?”
He said that although the vehicle is under warranty, he had to approve to have the repairs completed with a part that is not covered under the warranty.
“Am I going to fight with GM to try to get them to reimburse us … yes. Will I win? Probably not,” Leitha said. “But I can’t wait three or four months. We have to have the vehicle. It’s not like they have a loaner patrol vehicle.”
Leitha said the patrol uniforms for the department are outdated and new ones had to be ordered.
“They are pretty old and we couldn’t order them any more,” Leitha said.
Leitha said after he was elected and before he took office, he spoke to deputies about things they would like to see changed. The uniforms, he said was one of them.
While planning for new uniforms, Leitha said he asked his staff to submit ideas for a new KCSO patch.
“I put a committee together and one of our female officers designed our new patch,” Leitha said. “You’ll start seeing the uniforms with the new patch soon. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments. It’s a really good looking patch.”
Leitha said he found that the department rifles were outdated and was able to update them.
“One of my focuses is for this year is to issue department-issued firearms,” Leitha said. “At this time, they have to provide their own and I can tell you that in today’s law enforcement, those days are gone.”
With a full year under his belt, Leitha said he compared his department statistics to that of the previous year.
With regard to calls for service, Leitha said his department answered 13,764 calls in 2021, as compared to 11,407 in 2020.
“The county is growing. We are getting busier, but we are going to answer every call,” Leitha said.
Another statistic Leitha compared is mental health transports, meaning when a person is in a mental crisis, they must be transferred to a facility that is capable of treating them, as there is no such facility locally.
In 2020, Leitha said, KCSO transported 125 mental health patients. In 2021, he said, his department transported 155 patients.
“I want to get a mental health officer. That’s one of the things I want to do,” Leitha said. “Those calls can take anywhere from 4-12 hours. We’re lucky if we get to go to San Antonio, but the guys are going to Victoria and San Angelo pretty regularly, or wherever there is an available space.”
Investigating traffic accidents is not a primary function of the KCSO, Leitha said, but with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers deployed to the border, his office is working more accidents than normal.
In 2020, he said KCSO worked 539 accidents. In 2021, Leitha said that number had jumped to 572.
With regard to traffic citations, Leitha said in 2020, KCSO wrote 720 traffic violations. In 2021, he said, KCSO has issued 2,581.
“That speaks to my leadership style. These are not just tickets, they are warnings, too,” Leitha said. “I told them you don’t have to write a ticket and a warning is just as good. I told them to ‘get to work.’ I just want the guys out there shaking the bushes and making things happen.”
An additional challenge that began last fall, Leitha said, is the human smuggling problem stemming from the border.
“Since October of 2021, we’ve had 10 cases,” Leitha said.
In closing, Leitha promised to serve and protect the community.
“As your sheriff, I’m going to be very aggressive,” Leitha said. “My style is very proactive and not reactive. My philosophy is we are going to go after the bad guy and not let him come to us. That’s the way we operate.”
