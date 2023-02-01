KCSO recruiting from within

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha recently celebrated the graduation of two new deputies from the Alamo Area Regional Law Enforcement Academy as part of his department’s new recruitment program launched last year.
Leitha said law enforcement agencies statewide are struggling to keep positions filled, so he had to get creative and implement an idea he had while running for office to recruit from within the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, specifically targeting corrections officers working in the jail.
“They have to apply and we require them to have been employed at least two years in the jail before we will consider them for the cadet position,” Leitha said.
The first selected cadet was 22-year-old Riley McGee, a Kerr County native and Ingram Tom Moore graduate, who has served as a corrections officer in the Kerr County Jail for three years and is now a KCSO deputy, having graduated from the academy Jan. 17.
“This is the direction that we are going,” Leitha said. “They’re not knocking down the door to get in here, so we decided to control our own destiny.”
It is a significant investment, Leitha said, but less of a gamble, as the work ethic and abilities are duly noted in each applicant prior to enrolling them in the academy.
According to Leitha, the cost to send the cadet through the six-month academy is $2,800, which is paid for by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, while attending classes, the cadet is paid an entry-level salary.
“I make them sign a three-year commitment,” Leitha said. “If they leave early, they are required to repay the prorated amount. I told them if they give me three years, I will be your best reference if you choose to leave.”
Leitha said he is currently two patrol deputies short and will fill the positions with McGee and his classmate Manuel Moreno once they complete their required three-month field training, riding with a seasoned officer.
Moreno, a San Antonio native, met McGee while attending the academy and was encouraged to apply with KCSO, which he did and was ultimately hired as well.
“Through this process, we had an opportunity to pick up a guy (Moreno) that we interviewed and we all really liked,” KCSO Patrol Capt. Scott Prout said. “We have a standard. We want high-quality deputies that want to protect and serve working here and I feel like that is what we have here with both of these new deputies.”
Leitha said it will take time to have a steady flow incoming deputies on the streets, saying the academy is a six-month process and field training is three months, but he has complete confidence that the recruiting efforts from the jail will pay dividends to the KCSO and the community.
“I think it’s going to take me two years to get where I want to be and then we should be in good shape. They are young, but I think Capt. Prout appreciates that. He can train them the way he wants to. We’ll break them in our way and maintain the quality that is expected of us,” Leitha said. “We’ve got another guy from the jail going to the academy beginning in February and we are hoping to send two more in May.”
Prout agreed.
“The best part of this program is that we are able to take someone who has already worked for us and that we already know,” Prout said. “We can pull our best from the jail staff and give them the opportunity to become a peace officer.”
For McGee, that was exactly what he had been waiting for.
“My goal was to come to the sheriff’s office and work and get my foot in the door,” McGee said. “I’ve been here three years and back then we didn’t have a program like the one that the sheriff has implemented now. So, I wasn’t too sure back then how this was all going to work out, but it has worked out for me thanks to Sheriff Leitha. Being an officer has been my goal since I was a junior in high school.”
McGee said he believes his time served working as a corrections officer has prepared him well for his new role as a patrol deputy.
“I’ve learned out to communicate with people and how showing respect will go a long way,” McGee said.
KCSO Lt. Scott Gage, who oversees and facilitates the KCSO cadet program, pointed out that licensed peace officers must 21 years old, so starting in the jail right after high school is a great “stepping stone” for young people.
“For both corrections officers and dispatchers, we provide the training needed, so a young person who just graduated high school, like Riley, can be employed immediately if they are hired and receive the training they need to start their new career,” Leitha said. “The pay is $44,000 per year, so it’s definitely not a bad place to start.”
As for Moreno, he was looking to move outside of San Antonio to start his career. After graduating from high school, Moreno attended Northwest Vista College and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice before enrolling in the law enforcement academy.
“I was going to go into corrections, but after speaking with family, I decided to become a police officer instead,” Moreno said.
After meeting McGee, Moreno said he was excited to apply with KCSO.
“I wanted to go outside of San Antonio,” Moreno said. “I was looking to be an hour or hour and a half from my family and have always preferred to be with a county agency, rather than a city department. I felt I would like the more open areas to patrol.”
Moreno said he moved to Kerrville on Feb. 1 and is excited for his new opportunity. Both men are appreciative of the opportunity to fulfill their ultimate goal of becoming police officers.
In a show of support, Leitha and his command staff, Chief Deputy Cris Lalonde, Prout, Capt. Jason Waldrip and Gage all attended the July 17 graduation ceremony for McGee and Moreno, which included several cadets from the Kerrville Police Department.
