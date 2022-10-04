Symphony’s ‘When in Rome’ set for Oct. 6

The Symphony of the Hills begins its 22nd season with “When In Rome: Inspirations from Italy” on Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, (830) 896-9393.
Guest performer will be Dr. Nicole Cherry, who will perform the violin solo on Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” arranged by San Antonio’s James Scott Balentine, and commissioned by the Symphony’s late Concertmaster Daniel Kobialka,
Cherry is an Assistant Professor of Violin at the University of Texas at San Antonio who came up through the District of Columbia Youth Orchestra and has performed around the world, including at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Smithsonian. She was a member of the Marian Anderson String Quartet, for which she now serves as artistic director.
The music program for the first concert:
• “Gershwin/Balentine – Suite from Porgy and Bess” for violin and orchestra, Nicole Cherry, violin soloist;
• “Mendelssohn – Symphony No. 4 in A Major,” Op. 90 Italian;
• “Respighi – Pines of Rome;”
Upcoming concerts include:
• “The Miracle of Christmas” with Grand Symphony Chorus, Dec. 1;
• “POPS Western Swing: The Official Music of Texas,” Jan. 7;
• “Edvard Grieg: Keyboard Brilliance” with Jiale Yi, Feb. 23, and;
• “Orchestral Fire: Tchaikovsky,” April 27.
Details on all concerts, along with ticket information, can be found at www.symphonyofthehills.org, via email at info@symphonyofthehills.org, or by calling (830) 792-7469.
