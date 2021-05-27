Kerr County commissioners set a public hearing in June on the proposed Emergency Services District in East Kerr County; and accepted a donation for the Animal Services Department to pay for identifying microchips for pets, at their May 24 meeting.
They also approved an updated interlocal agreement on the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
Public hearing, ESD3
Commissioners unanimously approved setting a public hearing in their courtroom on June 21 to discuss the creation of a new Kerr County Emergency Services District #3.
Fire Chief Charles Holt at Center Point Volunteer Fire Department proposed creation of a tax-collecting ESD to financially support that fire department’s efforts.
He has held community meetings and collected signatures from propertyowners in the designated area in and around Center Point, to put this question on the November 2021 general election ballot for a decision by residents of the designated area. (See story, page 1.)
Commissioners asked questions about whether the legal designated boundaries of the proposed ESD have been set (yes, by a surveyor), made available in map form (yes), and could that map be available on the county’s website for public consideration (county staff will work on that).
Their only other question was, did the surveyed borders consider a one-mile or a two-mile Extraterritorial Jurisdiction overseen by City of Kerrville?
Bob Reeves, tax assessor-collector, said the law doesn’t address this, and he’s seeking clarification from the Texas Secretary of State on that point.
Reeves said he received 145 signatures from Holt; checked them all, and found all but 31 were valid propertyowners. He certified that Holt had provided at least the minimum 100 signatures required to proceed with the process.
Reeves joined Holt in asking for the June 21 public hearing at 9 a.m. at a special meeting, so the public can comment or ask questions.
Donation, pet microchips
Brenda Hughes and Shelley Sandy from Kerrville Pets Alive! discussed a donation of $725 from the nonprofit to the Kerr County Animal Services Department for purchase of 100 “PetLink Datamars” microchips, for KPA-sponsored ID chips to be implanted in reclaimed pets at the KCAS office for their owners; and for special micro-chipping events.
Hughes and Sandy said their organization works through a network to find homes for hard-to-place pets, and can help pay medical expenses for injured pets, too. Sandy said this $725 donation to the county is part of an effort to offer free microchips, and this money will pay for 100 microchips, for pets that are known by their owners and the KCAS staff to be “flight risks.” Micro-chipped pets are much more likely to be returned to their owners, than pets that aren’t so identifiable.
She said the syringe-style injectors cost $7.25 each now and this donation will pay for 100 of them for the local department.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept this donation; and thanked the KPA! representatives.
Interlocal agreement,
county and airport
Commissioners also approved by a unanimous vote and with little discussion a newly revised Interlocal Agreement between Kerr County and the City of Kerrville on the jointly owned Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
Airport Manager Mary Rohrer told commissioners some minor changes had been made before Monday’s meeting and she was checking to be sure the court members had the most recent version. She and liaison commissioners said changes concerned a few operations directions, access to the capital fund, and removal of some unneeded provisions.
MOU, drivers’ license records
Commissioners also approved 5-0 the changes made to the existing contract that allows the county to run drivers’ license checks for free.
IT questions,
possible future consultant
The agenda for this meeting included consideration of hiring an information technology consultant. Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Tom Moser discussed with colleagues their system of computers and file storage and how the current system including phones work – and sometimes don’t work – between the phones and computers. County Judge Robert Kelly said he has frequent conversations with Kerr’s IT specialist on this.
Letz said the county now has a department (the new Public Defenders’ Office) that can’t use Kerr County’s IT system, but has to use Kerr’s information in their work.
All agreed presently there are no security issues across their internal system, as a previous consultant worked on that issue under a previous contract. But if future discussions were to include file storage in the “Cloud,” at least two court members don’t trust that as an addition or alternative.
Letz agreed an overall look at the county’s system could help. Kelly said issues would be the Internet, phones and how to interface the two. And what can or should they do? Harley Belew called it “an inconvenience” and said they could continue to deal with it, as is.
Moser suggested first creating a “scope of work,” to determine what they want a consultant to do for them. Kelly said he would ask the IT department to prepare that and bring it to court.
MOU, county and FEMA
A Texas Association of Counties rep attended this meeting to tell commissioners they are part of the “West Texas Area” of that state organization and to remind them there will be money coming to the Kerr County among others from the federal “American Rescue Plan Act;” and they need to be ready with plans on how to use the funds.
Reports after winter storm
County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas said state deadlines for official damage reports have been moved again, but Kerr’s data has been submitted and he is waiting for the state’s decision on assistance. He identified 567 properties with various levels of damage.
COVID report
Thomas gave COVID statistics, saying his most recent reports say Kerr has 47 active cases as of Monday morning; 151 hospitalized in all of TDSHS Region 8; and still 88 deaths in Kerr County. He reported on second-round vaccine being administered to the homebound, total allotments so far to Kerr; and numbers of shots administered and people who have been fully vaccinated.
