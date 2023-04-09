Eclipse excitement has begun

The Kerrville City Council’s Eclipse Planning ad hoc committee and community leaders have been hard at work preparing for the two upcoming solar eclipses in Kerrville. An annular solar eclipse will occur on Oct. 14, 2023, and a total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. The path of totality for these events will travel across several regions of Texas, and the Hill Country finds itself in the middle of both. Many eclipse-related events are on tap in the upcoming months in Kerrville.
Kerrville Eclipse Kick-off
The Kerrville Eclipse Kick-Off Party was held at the Butt-Holdsworth Library on Saturday, The event celebrated the one-year countdown kickoff to the 2024 total solar eclipse. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about the two solar eclipses on the horizon in Kerrville. The event was free to the public and featured an inflatable planetarium, children’s crafts and refreshments. Additional programming included two guest speakers — Karen Guerriero from Kerrville Pets Alive and Mark Ward from Hill Country Astronomers.
Additional upcoming solar eclipse educational opportunities include:
• April 6: Sprouts Solar Pre-K Program, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. (Riverside Nature Center);
• April 20: West Kerr Chamber Shadow of the Moon Fundraiser, 5:30 - 9 p.m. (Inn of the Hills);
• May 11: Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Eclipse Lunch & Learn, 12 - 1 p.m. (Chamber of Commerce);
• May 11: City of Kerrville Eclipse Town Hall Meeting, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. (Dietert Center);
• May 24: DLI Solar Eclipse presentation featuring guest speaker Kim Arvidsson, Ph.D., 6 - 7:30 p.m. (Schreiner University – Junkin Hall Ministry Center).
Kerrville River Festival and
Annular Solar Eclipse
Celebration
Further on the horizon is the fourth annual Kerrville River Festival, which will be hosted in conjunction with the annular solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The 2023 annular eclipse will be a partial eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” around the sun. Kerrville River Festival will incorporate programming to celebrate the celestial occasion, educate attendees on proper solar eclipse viewing practices, and celebrate Kerrville’s incorporation and culture.
Kerrville Eclipse Festival
There are only 13 states in the U.S. that will experience the April 2024 total solar eclipse. The length of totality (four minutes and 25 seconds in Kerrville), the pleasant weather, and the proximity to I-10 will make Kerrville one of the most desirable areas to view the eclipse in the country. Totality is the period of darkness where the moon’s disk completely blocks the sun. The Kerrville area is only a few miles from the direct centerline of the eclipse. The closer to the centerline you are, the greater length of totality you will experience. It is reasonable to expect hundreds of thousands of visitors for this historic, once-in-a-lifetime event in the Hill Country.
On April 8, 2024, the City of Kerrville will host the Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., to celebrate this natural phenomenon. Be sure to watch for more details and information on the event and other viewing locations.
For more information and eclipse-related updates, please visit www.kerrvilleeclipse.com and follow@kerrvilletxeclipse on Instagram and the Kerrville Eclipse Facebook page.
