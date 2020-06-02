Tivy’s Young retires after 24 years

After 24 years of roaming the sidelines of Antler Gymnasium, imploring officials for favored calls, and most of all encouraging his teams to represent the epitome that is TFND, Brian Young is stepping away as head boys’ basketball coach at Kerrville Tivy.
Young’s retirement brings an end to a 32-year coaching career – 29 as boss coach – that has been highlighted by a winning a state championship at Sinton in 1996, guiding the Antlers to 20 playoff seasons among 24 possibles, and taking away a wealth of memories.
Young, who will readily admit he is not as techno-proficient as some folks, broke the news to players in the program via Zoom on Monday, May 18.
He talked to his long-time assistants Joe Davis, and Ray Fierro Saturday, May 16, and delivered his letter of retirement to KISD Athletic Director David Jones the next day.
“The hardest thing was not being able to actually speak to the players in person at this time, and while there’s no right time to leave the profession, I told the kids that I’ve come to a time that after going to school for 49 years I am giving up something I love, but the times have been real fulfilling,” said Young.
“During the heat of battle you sometimes think about it (retirement), but I also knew during the season that my son Jackson would be graduating, and that I might finally graduate as well,” Young said.
Young’s final group of Antlers produced a 24-13 record, including 11-5 in district, and advanced to the third round of the 5A playoffs before 26-5A champion San Antonio Wagner ended Tivy’s year. Tivy’s senior-laden bunch did defeat the Thunderbirds once in three tries, and Wagner wound up eventually qualifying for the state tournament that never concluded due to coronaviurus.
“But whether we had an experienced group like this year’s team, or ones with very little experience, simply seeing what the kids could accomplish is one of the biggest takeaways I have from my time coaching,” said Young. He was quick to point out the 2002 Antlers returned only one starter yet reached the regional semifinals.
Overall, Young compiled a career coaching mark of 647-320 with 523 of those wins coming in charge of Tivy’s program. His Tivy season average of 22 wins against 11 losses mirrors his career accomplishments.
But for all the successes, Young is also grateful to have avoided the coaching carousel.
“God put me in the right place, and I am very appreciative to the community of Kerrville and KISD to have graduated all three of my kids (Matthew, Dillon, Jackson) from Tivy, and did not have to bounce around. They did not have to leave their friends. That is huge,” said Young.
Consistency, and stability derived from his long tenure aside, Young said TFND is alive and well, always showing up when the Antlers took the court.
“The kids in our program played with discipline that I expected. They accepted my expectations, and cared enough to play within the system. They are hardnosed, and tough. It’s been a neat run,” Young said.
