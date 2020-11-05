Kerr COVID death toll rises to 17

Peterson Health is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday afternoon.
In addition, five new coronavirus cases were confirmed and 11 patients are being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Dub Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator, urged citizens to practice Centers for Disease Control guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19, to include wearing masks in public, washing hands and staying away from others if feeling ill.
“If you feel sick, please don’t go into public. Staying home is the safest way to prevent the spread of this illness,” Thomas said.
While not yet considered a “surge,” COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for more than a month.
