Thomas Edward Farish
Thomas Edward Farish, 80, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully at his residence on October 4, 2021 with his children, Debra and Michael, by his side.
Family visitation will be at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. Graveside services will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery at 2:30 PM, with Brian Farish officiating.
Ed, as he was known to most everyone, was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Louise Farish, who passed from this life on August 7, 2021.
Ed and Arlene were married in Lufkin, Texas on April 14, 1961 and had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past April.
Ed owned a watch and jewelry repair shop in Kerrville and Arlene was a nurse for over 46 years at Sid Peterson Hospital.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Farish.
Ed is survived by his children, Debra and Michael; grandchildren and their spouses, Kenton and Sarah, Leeann and Josiah, and Tiffany and Terry; five very special great-grandchildren; brothers and their spouses, Harvey and Debra, Brian and Linda; and sister-in-law, Frances.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made to Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter in Kerrville.
The family would like to thank Jane, Penny and Haley with Embrace Hospice for their professional and loving care for Ed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
