Meerkat seasonal greetings

The home of Diane and Larry Ullrich at the corner of Jackson Road and Methodist Encampment, especially the corner wall around their yard, has become a sort of “local feature” in the past three years, since the couple mounted two statues of perky upright meerkats on top of the wall and added seasonal costumes for them.
Larry said this began when he was watching a television program on a Smithsonian channel that featured the animals.
“They were so darn cute,” he said.
After the program was over, that impression stuck with him.
And then he found a pair of statues of meerkats in a catalog, each about one foot high, and gave in to the idea of ordering a pair.
“It was a joy to do something so playful,” Diane said.
That interest in animals and playful things runs throughout their home, as the couple are owners of one cat, two African Tortoises, and two dogs, too.
The tortoises are a breeding pair; and the Ullrichs have raised baby tortoises during the years they’ve had the pair.
So the meerkat statues were placed on the top of the corner wall of their yard where their property is raised higher than the other three corners.
Neighbors began commenting on them after they either drove by, or jogged or walked past on the sidewalk.
A couple of neighbors volunteered to make costumes for the meerkats, and dressed them for a couple holidays.
“A neighbor dressed the first ones for Christmas. And later, one Halloween, a teenager down the street got together with her grandmother and made them wizard hats,” Diane said.
The little statues became a fixture at that corner – except they weren’t securely attached to the wall at their bases. Because many people watch out for the meerkat statues now, one day after someone asked the Ullrichs where they were, the couple discovered the two animal statues had been taken.
They wanted to continue this neighborhood project, so Larry found two more, and this time they made a more permanent base for them attached to the wall.
Over the years, the two “animal ambassadors” have been decked out with swim suits, hats and blonde wigs once; dressed in red, white and blue for the Fourth of July; and lately have been wearing COVID masks and posed with a sign that says, “Pray.”
“We have Halloween plans for the meerkats this year,” Diane said.
Some drivers might consider that a good reason to come to a full stop at that four-way stop intersection, and take several seconds longer to look for the meerkats display, before continuing on their way.
