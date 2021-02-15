City, Heart of the Hills Heritage Center sign development agreement

Heart of the Hills Heritage Center members Dr. William Rector and Linda Karst Stone met with Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel Monday to sign an agreement to redevelop and renovate the A.C. Schreiner House at 529 Water Street.
The house, which was built in 1909 for A.C. and Myrta Schreiner, and is situated on the city’s Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library campus, will be the home of the new Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, a museum dedicated to the rich cultural heritage and history of Kerr County and the surrounding Hill Country, including Kerrville’s origins as a shingle-making community in the 1840s and its growth as a vital and vibrant economic trading center between San Antonio and El Paso.
