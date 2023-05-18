‘Police Week’

Five decades ago President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week around that date as National Peace Officers Week. During this week communities around the country pay special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting the communities and their residents around the country.
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall praised officers from his department and all the other law enforcement agencies in Kerr County for their dedication to protecting and serving the community during ceremonies Monday morning on the Peterson Plaza outside Kerrville City Hall. Many officers from the different departments were present at the ceremony.
McCall read the names and told the stories of the deaths of 11 different law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in Texas in 2022. “Taps” was played by trumpeter Fred Klaerner and “Amazing Grace” was played by bagpiper Robert Real.
Mayor Judy Eychner and McCall placed a wreath in memory of the fallen officers during the ceremony.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, nationwide there were 246 officers who paid the ultimate price in 2022…80 of those deaths were from COVID-19, 60 were shot, 33 died in auto accidents and the rest died in various situations.
Texas in 2022 lost 35 officers, including four women…18 from COVID-19, six from auto accidents, four were shot, three from vehicular assault and the remaining four lost their lives from a motorcycle crash, heart attack, during a vehicle pursuit, and one in a fire. Several of the COVID deaths were Texas Department of Criminal Justice Officers who were working in the prison system.
So far in 2023 only one officer and one canine have lost their lives in Texas.
Kerr County has only lost one peace officer while on duty in the history of the county and that officer was John D. Nelson, a KCSO deputy, who was shot to death on Sunday, Nov. 12, 1882.
