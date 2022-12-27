Local 10-year-olds win state flag football tournament

The old adage “it takes a village” is a long-held proverb relating to an entire community’s interaction of providing its younger members a positive and heathy environment for growth, and add youth sports to that checklist of items.
Kerrville residents Tu-car and Stephanie Speller, along with area sponsors, have taken that endeavor to heart as of late by way of their involvement and successes with a pair of teams that are affiliated with their Fear All Sides non-profit that aids and assists area youth in several activities affiliated with Texas Amateur Athletic Federation and local YMCA programs.
Most recently, a roster of 13 area boys won the TAAF 8-on-8 Flag Football Tournament for 10-year olds. There were 18 total teams at the event held at the Vela Sports Complex in Denton, Texas.
Coach “Tookie,’ as Tu-car is affectionately known, played on a team that won the same tournament in 1998.
“It was a state tournament that sees the best 8-on-8 flag football teams go to every year. They qualify by winning their hometown league season. We were able to just register and participate. There were six total games to make it to the championship game,” said Tu-car Speller.
This year’s Hill Country flavored squad was hand-picked from several local YMCA-backed teams. The team was mostly from Kerrville, with a couple of players from Mason, Harper, and Rocksprings.
Prior to flag football success this Fall, Tu-car Speller coached a national champion sixth grade age group basketball travel team over the Summer. The group won several tournaments, one being in Las Vegas as well as in San Antonio and Austin.
“I would like to thank our biggest sponsor, Cypress Roofing here in Kerrville, who sponsored us for the second year in a row. We are truly grateful for them and their continued support and generosity,” Tu-car Speller said.
“We’re not a team here at FAS, we’re a family. FAS has been around for about two years. For anyone wishing to be involved for sponsorships, they can contact Fear all Sides at (830) 377-7305, and our e-mail is fasbasketball@outlook.com,” said Tu-car Speller.
“What motivated me to get involved with the area youth through FAS is a passion for the sports and children who want to be better. I want to shares my skills and knowledge with those who love it just as much,” said Tu-car Speller.
“I remember what it felt like coming from a place with a single mom and grandmother to support and raise me, and being able to play or compete at a high level financially wasn’t an option. I was beyond blessed to be able to participate the times that I did thanks to those who sponsored me,” Tu-car Speller said.
“I know there are others who come from the same place I did, with great talent, and I didn’t want them to miss out on great opportunities because of that. That is why I was motivated to start my nonprofit organization to be able to give back to my community and those who financially can’t afford to play or travel at that level, but who just want to get better and be better,” said Tu-car Speller.
“We not only coach or teach the children about the game, we show them leadership, we show them faith, we show them what it is to be a family, and how to trust in one another especially when things get tough. This is bigger than basketball or football. It’s about the young athletes knowing they will always have a friend no matter what. The relationships built with our athletes mean so much to me,” Tu-car Speller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.