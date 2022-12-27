Local 10-year-olds win state flag football tournament

The state flag football champions and coaches representing Kerrville’s local non-profit, Fear All Sides, recently won their 10-year age group division in Denton, Texas. Pictured are, back row from left, Assistant Coach Michael Way, Brody Wickizer, Carson Chavez, Landon Childers, Sloan Yates, Boston Way, Urijah Zamudio and Coach Tu-Car Speller; Front row: Jaxson Westfall, De’Mari Baldwin, Deon Baldwin, Kameron Speller and Reid Immel.