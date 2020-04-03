Navigating COVID-19 exposure, fear

Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson offered assistance to local citizens who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive for the virus.
“We understand this is an unsettling time and many of you may be wondering what you should do if you think you may have been exposed to someone with symptoms of COVID-19,” Edmondson said at at a recent joint press conference.
He said the CDC recommends the following steps to care for yourself and to help protect other people in your home and community:
• Stay home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.
• Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Many medical visits can be done by phone or telemedicine, which Peterson Medical Associates will soon be offering.
• Stay away from others, as much as possible. Isolate yourself in a specific area of your home, if possible and use a separate bathroom, if available.
“One of the biggest questions we’ve been asked is, ‘If I have COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, when is it safe to go back out in public or return work?’” Edmondson said.
Again, according to the CDC, people with COVID-19 who have stayed home or home isolated, can stop home isolation under the following conditions:
If you have not had a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these things have happened:
• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is 3 full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fever, and;
• Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath has improved, and;
• At least seven (7) days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If you have been tested to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened:
• You no longer have a fever (without the use of medicine that reduces fever), and;
• Other symptoms have improved (for example your cough or shortness of breath has improved), and;
• You received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart. Your doctor will follow the CDC guidelines.
In all cases, follow the guidance of your healthcare provider and local health department. The decision to stop home isolation should be made in consultation with your healthcare provider, and state and local health departments.
