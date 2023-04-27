Activist e-mail threatens mayor

After attempting to clarify misinformation being circulated by a candidate for Kerrville City Council about the city’s drinking water, Mayor Judy Eychner received a threatening e-mail that is now in the hands of the Kerrville Police Department and this is not the first time KPD has had to investigate threats stemming from local activist groups toward city officials.
In printed campaign material, Place 2 Candidate Barbara Dewell-Ferguson claims that the City of Kerrville has “been cited every year for at least the last 7 years for cancer causing chemicals in the water.”
According to a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Drinking Water Watch report, from Feb. 20, 2019 until today, a span of 50 months, the city has been cited once – on Oct. 12, 2022 – for an elevated presence of Trihalomethanes, or TTHMs, which affect all municipalities using chlorine to disinfect surface (river and lake) water. The city continues to carry a “Superior” water quality rating from the TCEQ.
Based on that information, Eychner disputed Ferguson’s claim in an editorial submitted Monday to the Hill Country Community Journal by writing, “The City of Kerrville has not been cited every year for the last seven years for water quality violations.”
However, during a statement Eychner made at the beginning of Tuesday’s city council meeting, she misstated that by saying, “The City of Kerrville has not in the last seven years been cited for any drinking water violations.”
On Wednesday morning at 7:53 a.m., Eychner received an e-mail from “fraudmayor@proton.me” stating the following, which has been edited due to language:
“you dumb broad dont ever f____ing lie on a council meeting again b___ch or we will have to peacefully protest on cardinal drive until you get the point we are no longer f____ing around.”
Eychner said it was concerning to receive such a threat and forwarded the message to City Manager E.A. Hoppe and Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall.
“This is not the first time we have received threats from this group,” Eychner said. “I have faith that KPD will get to the bottom of this. We need this behavior to stop.”
The first e-mail resulted in increased security at City Hall and the arrest of Robert Henry Hurt, a member of the Hill Country Patriot community action group, who sent the threats to 97 “activists.”
In the e-mail, Hurt said “With the exception of Roman (Councilmember Roman Garcia), I could care less if someone shows up at Council Meeting with an AK-47 or equivalent. And I could care less about the possibility of any open caskets.”
Due to Hurt’s e-mail, additional police officers were assigned to council meetings and a metal detector was installed.
“My concern is not for me, it is for the citizens of Kerrville,” Eychner said. “These threats continue to be connected to the same group of people, the activist organizations. They stoke fear among citizens through misinformation and anyone who does not agree with them is threatened. That behavior is not healthy or safe for our community.”
Also on Wednesday, campaign “door hangers” were distributed in the Comanche Trace subdivision supporting Garcia and Ferguson and making incendiary claims such as “Our nation stands on the edge of a knife in its position to remain the one nation on earth with financial and military strength that will allow for continued prosperity and freedom for its citizens.”
The door hanger goes on to criticize the city council’s decisions on the “dark sky” ordinance and quotes the controversy at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, as well as making the claim that Kerrville has a “lack of long term water supply for residents.”
“These things are not true,” Eychner said. “More importantly, the message clearly is meant to frighten the reader. I understand the country may have its problems, but bringing the fear on national issues to our small town is unnecessary and unforgivable and just plain wrong.”
