Special VIP tickets offered to meet Cindy Williams

A small group of lucky fans will have a chance to get "up close and personal" with television star Cindy Williams when she brings her one-woman show to Kerrville in July.
Williams, best known for her iconic role is TV's "Laverne and Shirley" will present "Me, Myself and Shirley" at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31.
Audience members have the option to add a $35 VIP Pass, which will admit them to a pre-show "Meet and Greet" with Ms. Williams 90 minutes before show time. The guest list is limited to the first 20 ticket buyers for this special added event, which is only available to those with tickets to the main show.
The pre-show event will include personal time with Cindy, including photo and autograph opportunities, plus light hors d'oeuvres and beverages before the house opens to the public a half hour before curtain time.
Williams' new show offers "behind the scenes" looks at her career in television, stage and film, including lots of clips from the long-running television hit she shared with friend Penny Marshall.
In the first act, she shares her early movie recollections, working for iconic directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, how she blew landing a part in "Star Wars," and pairing with then young Ron Howard, at that time known only as "Opie," who already had much bigger aspirations she didn't believe would come true. (They did.)
The second act tells how the beloved TV series came to be, as a "Happy Days" spinoff. She talks about evolving the working-class girls' concept from the set design to accents, how the writers came up with "bits," and how their cast regulars fit in.
Audiences should come prepared to laugh through her recollection of antics and bloopers. At age 73, Cindy Williams has lots of memories to share.
Tickets to see "Me, Myself and Shirley" at the Cailloux Theater are priced from $25 to $55 on Saturday, $20 to $50 on Sunday. Tickets to the VIP Pre-Show Reception and "Meet and Greet" are $35 each. Both are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com or at the door.
To avoid on-line convenience fees, guests are encouraged to reserve the best seats at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or to call the Box Office at (830) 896-9393 anytime, leaving a message if calling outside window hours.
More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com.
