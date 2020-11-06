Community rallying behind Tivy senior after loss

Seventeen-year-old Adam Gonzales-Paredes, a senior at Tivy High School and an athletic trainer there, has had to help his immediate family cope with a death in their family, when his sister Esmerelda Paredes, 29, succumbed to her 15-year battle against Lupus on Oct. 26.
Adam lived with Esmerelda and her 10-year-old son in a home in Kerrville, while they had other extended family members in the city and area.
“We knew she was going to die from this (disease). We just didn’t know she would go so quickly.” Adam said.
“She was in the hospital and then home while she got other treatments including dialysis and surgeries and chemotherapy.”
Their other sister Elena also lives in Kerrville and has a daughter of her own. She works fulltime.
But the financial situation for this small family was already strained, as Adam’s mother hasn’t been with the family for about a year, leaving Adam and his relatives to manage the best they could with limited resources.
Adam said his nephew temporarily went to live with the boy’s father here, but he intends for the boy to return to the home Adam shared with Esmerelda, and live with Adam.
“She was my best friend and she made sure my nephew was okay. I always promised her I’d take care of him,” Adam said. “But he also has a dad and our stepmother Jennifer came, to help.”
The family posted a Go Fund Me page shortly after Esmerelda died, seeking up to $8,000 to pay for a funeral and cremation through Grimes Funeral Chapels.
By Thursday last week, Adam said the family had gotten a lot of help from friends and from the community, and they had enough money to work things out with the funeral home. So they intended to take down the fundraising page last week, he said.
“I want to thank everyone so much for all the help they offered,” Adam said. “I know there were people at Tivy and others who were trying to help us and we appreciate that. And we’ve been getting food from everyone. Prayers are appreciated, too.”
The service for his sister was scheduled for last Friday, and members of their extended family had begun arriving in Kerrville by Thursday.
Adam said he hadn’t been at school last week, but he was going to try to return to classes and his athletic training work by last Monday.
He has worked with Amy Sralla there, as a trainer for four years, and said he helps athletes work on rehab and tapes ankles for the football team and other athletes.
Counselor Kendall Young at THS said Adam has been enrolled in auto tech courses, as he already decided that’s the field of work he wants to go into. And he’s been accepted to attend University Technical Institute to get further certification in that field.
But he still has the second half of his senior year at THS to accomplish, to get to graduation.
Adam said he was raised in Kerrville, attending Kerrville ISD schools starting with Headstart and Tally Elementary.
He also has a part-time job at a local McDonald’s.
Young worries that as a teenager under age 18 and with his remaining local family in financial straits, Adam and his family may still have some hard times ahead.
Lupus
Lupus, according to medical/ health resources, is an autoimmune disease, a kind of cancer, in which the person’s immune system mistakenly attacks various parts of the body, including the skin, joints and other organs.
The immune system creates antibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue, causing pain, damage and inflammation.
The more common symptoms include developing a low-grade fever for no apparent reason; experiencing some level of fatigue; developing an autoimmune thyroid disease; hair loss and thinning hair due to inflammation of the scalp and skin; inflammation of the kidneys beginning with high blood pressure and swelling in the feet and lower legs and other signs of nephritis; breathing difficulty; stiffness, pain and visible swelling of the joints; skin rashes, mental health issues; and other signs.
