Most city offices to be closed Monday; EIC meeting postponed

Due to severe winter weather conditions, City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Developments Services and Municipal Court will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15. Employees will be working remotely and most online services will continue
The city secretary’s office will be closed. Should you need assistance, please email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
The city’s recently established COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration call center will not be open, but is still available online through Peterson Health.
The Economic Improvement Corporation meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon will be rescheduled to another date to be determined.
Many Utility Billing services, including bill pay and requests for new service, can be made online at kerrvilletx.gov. Other requests or questions can be emailed to utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.
The Kerrville Police Department, Fire Department and Streets Department will continue working around the clock to respond to crisis situations. Citizens are highly encouraged to avoid traffic as all city streets, roads and highways in the area have ice on them and many are closed. If you choose to drive, be prepared to sustain yourself or walk if you become stranded or have an accident and your vehicle is disabled. First responders might not be able to get to you for an extended period of time, if at all.
For safety, people are advised to not visit parks or trails due to slip and fall concerns in addition to falling tree limbs and trees. Park amenities such as restrooms, water fountains and interactive fountains are all closed.
