Kerr couple ‘paying back’ frontline workers with food

Bruce and Donna Rice live on a ranch near Kerrville, and since he previously was a patient at Peterson Health’s Emergency Room, the couple has been thanking “frontline workers” around town by buying lunches for them from a variety of Kerrville-area restaurants.
Last week, their four stops included Peterson’s Urgent Care Clinic on Junction Highway, the site now of weekday drive-through COVID-19 testing in Kerrville.
They delivered lunch to about nine staff members at the Urgent Care facility. About seven of them work there regularly, and two others have been helping with the extra COVID testing by manning the canopy in the parking lot in the back of the building.
But that day the Rice’s also delivered meals to the Kerrville Police Department, after ordering and buying the food that day from Papa John’s on Bandera Highway.
Other workplaces they have visited and served are the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department and the UPS office in Kerrville.
This is the message on the flyer they have given to leaders and owner at each stop.
“To Kerr County Sheriff’s Department, UPS office, Kerrville Police Department, Peterson Health System:
“During these unprecedented times for all of us, we want to thank you for allowing us to provide you with meals from some of our favorite restaurant over the past several weeks. Although it has been hard on everyone, in the Kerr County community, we know it has been especially hardest on the frontline and essential workers during this ongoing pandemic.
“Now that we have started the reopening process and try to get back to what is bound to be a new normal, we know that we are still at some level of risk. We wish for each of you to stay safe and healthy.
“We chose to help our local businesses while also providing meals to our essential workers. Now that restaurants have started to re-open, if you haven’t had a chance to frequent some of our choices, we hope you can try them in the near future.
“We enjoy being able to provide meals and hope that our favorite restaurants provided you with good meals to enjoy.
“Thank you for all you do.
“Bruce and Donna Rice”
The couple chose to order the lunches from Francisco’s Restaurant, Chicken Express, Bumdoodler’s Lunch Company, Grape Juice, Hill Country Café, El Sombrero de Jalisco, Papa John’s, Domino’s Pizza and Pint & Plow Brewing Company recently.
COVID testing
UCC staff members Mindy Albers and Kyla Thompson said area residents who come for testing have called the hospital hotline for appointments, usually available the same day.
They have been seeing about 20 people per day, for the last two weeks.
Patients are checked for vital signs and lung function and asked questions about their health.
Once a nurse or LVN listens to their lungs, if they are concerned, the patient is taken into the clinic for a chest X-ray first.
The UCC staff swabs each person not only for COVID-19, but also for influenza and strep throat; and checks for fever, shortness of breath, cough, age and any travel.
All test kits go to CPL Labs in Austin and they usually get results back in 24-48 hours.
One staffer is tasked with receiving the test results back in Kerrville and calling each patient with his or her results.
Their tests are billed through their insurance or the cost is worked out through Peterson Health.
