OLH to resume in-person learning Aug 31

The administration at Our Lady of the Hills College Prep provided a statement this afternoon addressing the decision to temporarily halt in-person learning and revert to a virtual program earlier this week, highlighting the fact that no confirmed case of COVID-19 was logged.
“As you know, OLH started in-person learning Monday morning with the strictest of health safety standards in place. We had a great school year start and had two full days of in-person teaching. Though every student who came on campus passed the temperature and symptoms check both days, some students reported feeling unwell by Tuesday afternoon,” Janine Hope, OLH director of development and marketing, said. “These students were then isolated from the rest of campus, sent home, and completed testing to rule out COVID-19. For the well-being of all students, an executive decision was made to remain remote until test results were received from parents. This decision was made based on standards set for us by the Archdiocese of San Antonio, the CDC, and our Board of Directors.”
Hope said all athletic and extracurricular activities were also suspended for the week as well.
“Our plan is to return to in-person learning and synchronomous remote learning on Monday, Aug. 31,” Hope said.
This timeline was established by requirement of the Archdiocese of San Antonio after consultation with the OLH Board of Directors and under the medical direction of board member Dr. Clint Morris.
“We are so blessed to have such a strong support system here at OLH and feel especially grateful for the opportunity to return to school by the end of the month,” Hope said. “Our small, but mighty, student body, health safety campus adaptions and flexible teachers and staff make it possible for us to maintain a lower risk for in- person learning.”
