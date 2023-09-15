Habitat blesses ‘Centennial House’

The three-way partnership between Schreiner University, First Presbyterian Church and Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, part of the Centennial events of the university, was celebrated last Friday with the blessing of a new Habitat home for Carolina Sierra and her daughter Jackie. The home is the 123rd home built by the local Habitat affiliate since it was created in the late 1980s, and one of the last three homes to be completed in the Maud Jennings Subdivision.
“What an extraordinary experience this has been to see something emerge - a home - from what was before just a vacant space. Since Schreiner is celebrating its Centennial year, you’ll have to forgive me for looking back and drawing a parallel to when we first started and how an empty field outside of Kerrville became Schreiner Institute, then Schreiner College, and now Schreiner University,” said Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick.
McCormick said working on Carolina and Jackie’s house had reminded him that when people of good will and intention come together with a single purpose, extraordinary things - homes, colleges - can be created.
“There are several reasons that Schreiner feels so fortunate to have been a part of this project. One is that we got to serve alongside our partners and friends at First Presbyterian Church here in Kerrville,” McCormick said, and then thanked the leaders of FPC for the opportunity to work them on the construction of the home. He also expressed the hope that they would have future opportunities to work together on projects.
“Schreiner’s mission statement indicates that we’re preparing students for meaningful work and purposeful lives in a changing global society. We know that this will be different for every student. But every student must be in search of their purpose. One way to cultivate this sense of purpose is to put aside yourself for a bit, to focus on others, to work in community with others who are doing the same, to sweat for a cause. That’s exactly what some of our students have the opportunity to do and to learn,” McCormick added.
First Presbyterian raised the funds necessary to fund the home’s construction, and both the church and university provided volunteers to actually do the work on the home with the help of the regular Habitat volunteer crew during the construction period.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mary Campana pointed out that 189 new volunteers (from Schreiner and FPC) spent 805 volunteer hours on the construction of the home. The cost of materials only to build a Habitat home in Kerrville has now risen to $135,000 or more.
Recipients of the homes are required to do 350 hours of “sweat equity,” as part of the qualifications for a home. They purchase the home with a no-interest loan and the price of the home is based primarily on the cost of the materials, since almost all of the work on the home is done by volunteers.
Carolina is a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the Kerrville State Hospital.
“Since most of us from Schreiner learned that we are never going to become professional builders, it seems wise and appropriate to double-down on what we actually do pretty well: promote student learning and educational opportunities,” McCormick said.
McCormick then surprised Carolina and others in attendance at the house blessing with an announcement.
“Carolina, we have learned that you are a certified nursing assistant. That, of course, is near and dear to our hearts since Schreiner has been educating nurses for 50 years now at the licensed vocational nursing level. My colleagues at Schreiner asked me to share with you that should you desire to become an LVN or licensed vocational nurse through Schreiner’s program, we are going to provide you with a scholarship to do so that covers your tuition and fees.
He pointed out that Carolina could make the decision to go to LVN school when she is ready, describing it as a “if-you-want-to” situation.
“You’ve inspired us with your good humor and your drive to build a beautiful life for you and your daughter. If we can help you by providing additional education, we will do it,” McCormick added.
A new tradition was added to the Habitat house-blessing process in Kerrville when Carolina and her daughter were asked to symbolically saw through a board held on each end by those who sponsored and built the home. McCormick and Rev. Hernandez-Garcia held the board while the two sawed through it. Father Derek Labranch formally blessed the home.
“The sawing of the board symbolizes the partnership between the community and the homeowner to build a house. It is done at the end of a build,” Campana explained.
A number of presentations were made to Carolina and Jackie during the event including a home blessings basket presented by Brent Hunter, president of the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, on behalf of the affiliate.
Hunter also announced that the Mustard Seed Ministry from First United Methodist Church had stocked the pantry in the home with groceries and other items. On behalf of the local Ashley Home Store, Hunter presented the family with a $300 gift card and he presented a wall hanging from Carol Pope, a tradition for homeowners for many years.
Mayor Judy Eychner, who served on the Habitat board for many years, presented Carolina and Jackie with an American flag and Michelle McGinnis presented the family with a Bible in memory of her late father, Glenn McGinnis, a longtime Habitat volunteer for whom the streets in the subdivision are named.
Only two lots remain to have homes built on them this building year in the Maud Jennings Subdivision. The affiliate recently purchased an eight-acre tract of land for the next development to be known as Mariposa. Plans are in process for 45 homes to be built on the property, which is off East Main above Weston Place and adjacent to Schreiner’s new vineyard. Access to the property, according to Campana, will be from East Main and also from Pinto Trail.
“We are in the process of raising the funds for the infrastructure. We hope to begin working on the property in early 2024 and be able to start building homes in the new subdivision in 2025. We are targeting those homes as ‘workforce housing’ for professionals entering the local job market,” Campana said.
