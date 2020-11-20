2 additional deaths, 13 new COVID-19 cases reported

Two additional Kerr County COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Texas Department of Health & Human Services, according to the Peterson Health daily update, bringing the death toll to 20.
The daily update also included the announcement that 13 new COVID-19 cases were recorded locally on Friday alone. Since Monday, 90 local residents have received positive COVID-19 test results.
As of Friday afternoon, 10 patients are being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center for the coronavirus.
