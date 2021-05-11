Municipal Court to begin using Citation Smart

The City of Kerrville Municipal Court will begin using Citation Smart on May 3.
Citation Smart is a software program that sends initial text notifications, periodic reminders, and plea and payment options to persons who have received a citation.
Respondents will receive a text notification with a link in the message and then have the option to plead “No Contest” or “Guilty” and pay the fine. Respondents will also have the option to request a driving safety course.
Citation Smart allows respondents to upload a picture of their driver’s license and insurance card and submit a request for the driving safety course to the court.
Citation Smart also provides information for respondents who want to plead “Not Guilty” and contest the citation.
The Kerrville Municipal Court is providing this option to help the public take care of their citation/case in a prompt and efficient manner, but also to help prevent defaults.
Respondents can also utilize the following options to pay their citation.
• Pay online at: www.municipalonlinepayments.com/kerrvilletx/court/search;
• Payment kiosk, located at the court office at 301 McFarland St.;
• Contact the court office at (830) 257-2388 to make payment over the phone.
For more information, questions or concerns regarding a citation or case with the Kerrville Municipal Court, do not hesitate to call 257-2388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.