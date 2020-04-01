H-E-B, Favor hiring 20-30 for senior citizen grocery delivery service

H-E-B is working to find solutions for the grocery needs of Kerrville-area senior citizens as we battle the threat of COVID-19.
H-E-B officials recently announced the opening up Favor, a delivery and shopping service for seniors, which has led to the need to hire as many as 20-30 shoppers and delivery drivers.
Individuals must be at least 18 years old and have their own vehicle. Benefits include a flexible work schedule, runners pick up their own work times or shifts and receive 100 percent of their tips, as well as a flat rate for each delivery.
Become a Favor Runner in three easy steps:
1. Fill out a Runner application on https://apply.favordelivery.com/.
2. Schedule an online orientation.
3. Hit the road and earn cash.
Sign up today to be an H-E-B Favor Runner!!
Favor plans to begin service in Kerrville this Friday, April 3, beginning at 8 a.m. though the app or online. A senior support line will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1-833-397-0080.
