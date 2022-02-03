KISD cancels classes, athletic events for tomorrow

Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust has cancelled classes and all athletic events planned for Friday, Feb. 4, due to the current winter storm.
"Due to continued unsafe driving conditions Kerrville ISD will remain closed and all activities will be cancelled through Friday, February 4, 2022," Foust said in an e-mail. "We will resume normal operations and look forward to seeing you on Monday, February 7. Some UIL activities will be rescheduled for Saturday and the Athletic Department will share additional information as soon as possible."
If needed, additional information will be posted on the Kerrville ISD website and social media pages.
Details on athletic events will be shared when made available.
