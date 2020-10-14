Rotarians plan event on ‘World Polio Day’

As Rotarians around the world celebrate the 35th anniversary of their poliovirus eradication effort, events have been planned to raise money on World Polio Day, Oct. 24, to help erase the disease from the planet.
On Aug. 25, the World Health Organization declared all 47 countries within the African region free of the poliovirus and declared that 90 percent of the world’s population is now free of the disease.
With only Afghanistan and Pakistan left in the world reporting cases of polio, the Rotary Club of Kerrville has pledged to do its part to raise funds to continue the fight with a “Hill Country Families Ending Polio” event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at the River Star Park Pavilion, located at 4000 Riverside Dr., from 3-7 p.m.
Dubbed as family event, guests will enjoy food, drinks, live music and games, with social distancing and masks encouraged.
While the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, longtime Rotarians Bob Schmerbeck and Doug Whinnery decided they did not want the continued fight against polio to be overlooked this year and together volunteered to co-chair this event for the Rotary Club of Kerrville.
“Having grown up in the 1950s, I vividly remember the fear and dread that it (polio) caused families,” Schmerbeck said. “San Angelo, a close neighbor, was a hotbed for the virus. I wanted to be part of this final lap to end polio now.”
Schmerbeck also felt compelled to see the annual local event happen.
“Rotary International developed World Polio Day, Oct. 24, to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against polio,” Schmerbeck said. “I believe in the cause and want to support it any way I can. This event is just one way I can help achieve a polio-free world.”
Schmerbeck said this particular year is significant, recognizing the 35th anniversary of the eradication effort and the great strides made to limit the existence of polio in only two countries throughout the world.
“During my 50-plus years of Rotary service, I have witnessed many examples of Rotary’s commitment for the betterment of mankind,” Schmerbeck said. “They have all touched many lives, but PolioPlus is in a category all by itself, simply because of the world-wide scope and the sheer number of people involved.”
Schmerbeck said in planning the event, he and Whinnery wanted to ensure safety of attendees by selecting an outdoor venue and providing for the ability of social distancing.
“Our event on Oct. 24 will be outdoors in a covered pavilion that lends itself well to accomplish social distancing while also enjoying the fall of the year and friends, old and new, joined together for a common cause,” Schmerbeck said.
Whinnery said that the public and Rotarians who would like to support the cause, but cannot attend are encouraged to donate.
“If people who can’t attend want to join us in fighting the poliovirus, they can make a donation to the PolioPlus program at the Rotary Foundation or contact any Rotarian,” Whinnery said. “One hundred percent of the funds going to the Rotary Foundation from this event will go to the PolioPlus program. In addition, the Gates Foundation will match every dollar raised 2-to-1. One dollar gift becomes three after the Gates Foundation match.”
Schmerbeck and Whinnery are seeking sponsors for the event as well. For questions about donating, attending or sponsoring the “Hill Country Families Ending Polio” event, contact Schmerbeck at bob@garrettinsurance.com or Whinnery at dwhinnery46@gmail. com.
