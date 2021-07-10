River water testing ensures safety

Upper Guadalupe River Authority officials and volunteers are making sure swimmers are safe this summer.
“As the weather gets warmer, bacteria levels in surface water - including the Guadalupe River and its tributaries – can often increase,” said Tara Bushnoe, at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority. “To monitor this, UGRA and our volunteers collect water samples at popular swimming holes for the ‘Summer Swimability Study’.
“Currently, UGRA people are collecting samples at 21 popular swimming locations. And this year we have about 35 volunteers, some who collect at multiple locations, getting water samples from 40 other sites.”
She said the unpaid volunteers fill in the gaps, past the 21 sites the staff covers.
“They’re doing this as a community service for all of us,” she said. “It’s mostly retired people, but we’ve had some high school kids who have done it for community service projects.”
The UGRA provides training in advance of the start of summer and actual collection. So they need to notify UGRA of their availability before May 1 each year, to be on the list to be trained.
Starting June 1 and ending Aug. 31, some volunteers collect water samples at their own property, and/or at other sites. And the volunteers’ samples tell the UGRA staff what sites might need further investigation.
“We ask them to collect water samples in sterile, capped, plastic bottles at least during five weeks during the summer; and to take photos of the sites they test,” Bushnoe said. “When they bring in their filled bottles, they trade them for sterile empty ones.”
Each bottle is expected to be labeled with the location the sample was collected, the date collected, time, and volunteer’s name. And at the UGRA lab, there’s a paper form to be filled out for each bottle of water turned in, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Lab process
“The water samples are analyzed at the UGRA Environmental Lab for general E. coli bacteria, but not particular strains, and the results are compared to state guidelines for recreation,” she said. “And weekly bacteria results are posted on the UGRA website all summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day.”
Bushnoe said if questionable results show up in the lab, the UGRA officially notifies the City of Kerrville if the site or sites are in the city, such as Louise Hays Park or Kerrville Schreiner Park; or Kerr County if the site is outside the city.
She said the bacteria levels are always elevated just after rains, because it carries bacteria from the land and streets into the water.
“And Kerr County has resident populations of ducks and other waterfowl who live in and near the river and creeks. That’s why we ask people to please not feed the ducks and geese. It encourages them to congregate in greater numbers in smaller areas.”
Most people don’t want to think about this when they’re hot and looking for a place in or near the river to play and cool off in Kerr County, but this is what happens to those staff- and volunteer-collected water samples when each capped and identified bottle gets to the UGRA lab and science takes over.
There are specific trays used in the bacteria analysis.
A lab analyst adds a special “media” to the sample from each bottle. This media contains a sugar that only E. coli can break down. This sugar has a dye attached to it that is invisible while attached to the sugar.
When the E. coli eat the sugar, the dye separates from the rest of the molecule and becomes visible.
The lab analyst puts the sample with the media into a special tray with multiple compartments/ “cells” and it is incubated overnight at close to body temperature. This gives the E. coli time to “eat” the sugar.
The next day the analyst checks the tray under a UV light for the dye that indicates that E. coli are present, then uses statistical analysis to determine how many E. coli were present in the samples.
“The highest level of bacteria considered safe for swimming is 399 colonies per 100 milliliters in each sample,” Bushnoe said.
But since most people aren’t lab analysts with this scientific training, Bushnoe has a list of other things citizens can consider when deciding where to go swimming in the river or a lake.
She advised looking at the conditions. Is the water stagnant or visibly flowing? Do you see algae growing? Does the water smell bad? Are there groups of ducks and geese swimming in the water, especially near where you plan to get into it?
To view the recent test results, visit the website www.ugra.org/public-information/swimability.
Bushnoe said they have results from this testing on the UGRA website going back at least 14 years. The swimability study program started in 2004.
River Cleanup
On a related note, and because COVID caused the UGRA to pause their usual annual River Cleanup which contributes to the appeal and safety of water fun in and around the Guadalupe River, Bushnoe added the following information.
In their revised River Cleanup plan, she said people willing to volunteer pick their own schedule and location(s). The UGRA staff is prepared to support them with supplies for cleanup starting in July and extending to Oct. 31.
Bushnoe said volunteers can register on the UGRA website between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.at least 24 hours ahead of their chosen slot, where the steps are listed and pick from a list of sites that are still available (some are already spoken for).
On the Thursday or Friday before their chosen date/time, they can visit the UGRA office to pick up free cleanup supplies including bags, sturdy gloves from children’s to adult sizes, etc., plus the specific t-shirts designed for this year.
“We’ve identified areas for disposal of their trash,” she said. “When they return their tools and supplies, we ask they fill out a form reporting when and where they did their cleanup.”
Check the website www.ugra.org for more information.
Other online links for follow-up information include:
• The Volunteer Summer Study, at www.ugra.org/major-initiatives/volunteer-summer-study;
• The Annual River Clean Up, at wwww.ugra.org/major-initiatives/river-clean-up.
