25-year-old recovering from stroke, with rehab

Jordan Kleypas was in her early 20s and living and working Bozeman, Mont., in late spring 2018, a long way from her parents Kyle and Brenda Kleypas in Kerr County, when she first suffered signs of a stroke – not the medical diagnosis anyone would expect to hear about a “20-something.”
Her speech is still affected, and her father and mother are doing most of her talking for her as she continues rehabilitation while living at home with them.
She has been going to rehabilitation at Peterson Regional Medical Center, first in the Acute Rehab Unit and later in the Ambulatory Care Center.
Her father Kyle said Jordan was about 22 years old when this started.
“She was working at an elementary school in Bozeman; and she was scheduled to come to Kerrville by May 28 for her brother’s graduation from Tivy High School,” Kyle Kleypas said. “But she told her co-workers she was feeling sick, with “vertigo” or balance issues. And she told us she wasn’t coming to Kerrville.”
Jordan told her parents she thought a visit to a chiropractor the next day would “cure” her. And later she said she felt better and they rebooked her plane flight. That flight was weather-delayed but she and her boyfriend Justin got to Kerrville.
“The family had a graduation party planned for her brother; and Jordan said she would take a nap. When she woke up, her speech was slurred,” he said. “So on Saturday evening, we were at Peterson Regional Medical Center where they said they saw signs of a stroke. And she was taken to Methodist Hospital San Antonio by ambulance about 3:30 a.m. that Sunday.
“The CT scans showed multiple strokes and blood clots in her heart. And her heart muscle was diagnosed at 25 percent efficiency,” he said. “Methodist called in a transplant team, just in case.”
He said by that Monday and Tuesday, she was sitting up, eating and talking. And the doctors started giving her medicine for her heart to treat “rejection infraction.”
He said Jordan was doing better, with Jonathan staying in San Antonio with her; and the family was making plans to return with her to Kerrville for rehabilitation. Then Jonathan called them and said they had to come back right away.
“He told us the doctors at Methodist were breaking up a blood clot and it went to her brain causing another major stroke. They took her back to ICU while we were driving back down. And again she improved over several days,” he said.
“So they tried to take out her tubes, but she had more breathing issues. And they intubated her again – another week in ICU. That made three weeks.”
Jordan thought she was ready to come home, her father said, but they kept her another week, during which decisions were made about rehab. The decision was, to go to the ARU at Peterson. The San Antonio staff sent her to Kerrville in a wheelchair, in a van.
He said Jordan was assigned to physical, occupational and speech therapies, each three times a week. She stayed there from May 29 to July 4 when she was discharged, and changed to outpatient status on July 15.
“The occupational therapy was for everyday things, hygiene and bathing. Her right hand is still not cooperating with her brain,” he said. “The PT included a special treadmill with a set of pedals working against water resistance; and speech therapists.”
She “scored” highly enough in therapy to be named “Rehab Patient of the Year” recently at PRMC by the staff.
Answers about cause
Kleypas said Jordan’s heart function was rated at 45-55 percent, while a “normal” heart is usually 55-65 percent; and 75 percent is considered high activity. And she saw a cardiologist for three months.
“The heart transplant team in San Antonio ordered genetic tests. And they finally determined Jordan has a “gene variant” and in her it affected her heart muscle,” he said. “There’s no history in our family to show this, so everyone else also got tested.”
He said it’s called the “T T N gene” and Jordan has a variant of that. It can affect any muscle, and it could be not the heart, but some other muscle.
“My wife Brenda and our other two children have the same variant. And now all three have cardiologists where they live, one of them in Lubbock and one in College Station,” he said. “I called all my wife’s siblings to tell them to get tested, too.”
Special therapy
He said when Jordan checked into PRMC, a therapist found out Jordan liked horses, and included that in her file.
“And somebody said, ‘I know somebody with a horse.’ And on Jordan’s last day in the hospital Stacy Grimes brought two horses to the hospital for three hours. A therapist had a list of horse-related words to have Jordan practice saying, while the horses were there.”
This wasn’t exactly a “first” for Jordan. He said she’s been to Grimes’ place before and to Camp La Junta to see their horses.
Playing with horses aside, he said Jordan has a schedule of appointments out to early November, three days per week.
But she’s recovered enough that she plans to fly back to Montana to visit, and spend Thanksgiving with Jonathan and his family.
“She’s taking several medications, and has contacts with necessary doctors. She’s still working on her speech and use of her right hand. But she’s practicing driving skills again. And she’s using phrases and occasionally whole sentences to speak.”
