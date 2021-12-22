Porcelain doll collection passing on to new ‘keepers’

As a realtor, local professional Ed Hamilton was recently faced with a new situation that was a first for him in his chosen work.
And it involves expensive and sometimes rare porcelain dolls.
Hamilton said he was hired by the family of Ms. Barbara Bigenho to arrange for the sale of her home in the Meridian subdivision after she passed away recently.
And while that can be a long and stressful job for family members in any like situation, Hamilton found that one of the big parts of this job was Bigenho’s collection of porcelain dolls.
“She had about 2,000 of them in her home; and had turned one room in the house into her ‘doll room,’ Hamilton said. “She had them displayed on shelves all around the room; and had a table with a sewing machine in the center of the room.”
Bigenho’s son Kevin, a Kerrville resident and business owner, agreed to work with Hamilton to make a plan about what to do with all the dolls, knowing that their ultimate goal was to empty his mother’s house to ready it for sale.
“He told me his mother said she started collecting these porcelain dolls when she was little, and that some of them were 50 to 70 years old,” Hamilton said. “He said she told him the dolls were all museum quality and were never played with. Some of them were from Madame Alexander and four or five other doll-makers.”
So here’s the plan the two came up with.
Hamilton found a location to store the entire collection, as best the two of them could; and clear the dolls out of the house, whether they were in their boxes or not. That helped on the potential house sale plan.
Then the two men agreed to find worthy recipients or organizations; and give away about 700 of the dolls, in groups. They started that process about two months ago.
The two of them chose groups of the dolls; and sent them to places such as Appalachia, the Medina Children’s Home, and about 10 churches across Kerrville.
“We stressed to them that we meant for the dolls to be given to girls age 12 years or younger. And we sent between 35 and 70 dolls to each of those places,” Hamilton said. “Some of the free ones were delivered to them; or someone came to us to pick them up, from some of the other groups.”
They also tried to send a letter about each doll and its source from Bigenho’s collection, calling it “Mrs. B’s Dollhouse.” And they specified each of the valuable dolls should be put on a display shelf - not played with as a toy – and then passed along eventually by the new owner as a “family heirloom.”
Hamilton and Bigenho also have chosen a group of dolls out of the collection to give to each Kerrville Police Department officer who has daughters ages 12 and under; and another group of dolls to be given to Kerr County Sheriff’s Department deputies who are parents of girls age 12 and under.
Collection
The variety among all the dolls is astounding, whether the viewer knows any history or details, or not. Some were displayed with a chair or highchair or with a cradle or bed; while others have their own metal stands and are meant to be displayed standing up.
They range in height from four to six inches, to some exotic “Barbie” dolls; to larger porcelain baby dolls; to many up to 18 or more inches tall.
At least one signature Shirley Temple doll wears a replica of her own costume from an old movie identified on the tag around her wrist. And some still have their Madame Alexander tags certifying their origin and authenticity.
Most of the dolls are female characters, and their costumes range from doll nightgowns embellished with ruffles and lace, to costumes from specific countries including a few Japanese or Chinese “ladies,” to fancy dresses including wedding gowns, and bonnets, pantaloons and shoes.
Hamilton said he was told the hair on many of them is real human hair; and it was attached to each doll and arranged in fancy curls or ringlets.
Among the relatively few boy dolls are a Scottish bagpiper in a plaid kilt; a forester, boy babydolls and a Revolutionary War soldier.
Some of the dolls are still in their original boxes; and Hamilton and Bigenho’s son did the best they could to safely stack those in part of the storage space.
Future possibilities
Hamilton said he’s willing to discuss future decisions about where more of the dolls might be distributed.
He said his office phone number is 257-4020; and people can call that number and leave their contact information. He’ll return their calls.
He stressed the overall doll collection came from probably five famous makers of dolls; and many of them were originally priced at $500-600 each.
Not displayed on shelves in that storage area was another special doll collection that Hamilton had pictures of on his phone. He described it – from it’s original display in Bigenho’s “Doll Room” – as a specific collection of dolls representing the wives of U.S. Presidents, from Martha Washington to Patricia Nixon. Each “First Lady” doll was dressed in clothes representing the period of U.S. history in which she lived.
Son's remembrances
Kevin Bigenho said his mother collected most of the dolls in the last 10-15 years of her life, after she and his father moved to Kerrville in about 2003.
“They lived in about a 3,000-square-foot house, and I remember you couldn't see the fireplace for the dolls. She started putting them in one room, but they really took over the whole house. I think there were between 2,000 and 3,000 of them.”
He said sometimes she'd also collect Native American dolls on some of the trips she took.
“I kept all those. They were the ones I really remember.”
He said his late sister had one of the original Barbie dolls, too.
“My dad would buy them at auctions or on eBay. And he also had a train collection, too.”
Bigenho said he has no children to “gift” with any of the dolls.
“My mother also collected Santas from all over the world, including Russia and Germany. I kept all those, too.”
He said he's glad he and Ed Hamilton came up with the idea to give many of them to little girls.
“We thought of other places to give them as a collection, but people would have needed cases to display them.”
Bigenho has lived in Kerrville about eight years; and owns “Southern Traditional Furniture” here, at 1600 Water St.
