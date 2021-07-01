County Commissioners discussed on Monday, June 28, computer system needs; the “fire panel monitoring system;” staff policies related to the new budget; and a new federal “land preservation” proposal opposed by local residents and officials.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz reminded attendees that the town of Comfort will again present their traditional “Fourth of July Hometown Parade” on Saturday, starting about 9:30 a.m.; and all area residents are invited.
Commissioner Tom Moser announced he is retiring from the County court as of July 23, as he is selling his current home and buying another one that is outside the Precinct 2 boundaries. (See story Page 1.)
IT consultant, scope of work
Paul Elliott, Information Technology consultant from RX Technology, attended in person to brief commissioners on the age, condition and future computer needs of the county, as they prepare the new budget. The discussion quickly moved from “what you have is old and needs to be replaced,” to descriptions from Elliott of possible new equipment and questions from commissioners on defining equipment and costs, and computer paths for future use.
Elliott said this discussion should have happened two years ago, with the age of their present system, and work should have been done 18 months ago on “obsolete equipment.” Some reconfiguring is being done, but the firewall needs worked on or replaced, he said. They need to be less reactionary and do more preventative maintenance; and yes, storage is a concern with their obsolete software.
In the end, County Judge Robert Kelly said Elliott needed to return with a presentation to be given in a workshop, where the court members and IT staff could “get down into the weeds” with questions/answers on what exactly needs to be replaced, based on what equipment and functions are necessary for county work to get done.
Elliott agreed they could discuss their options for less local server storage, upgrades to Office 365 overall, more “cloud storage” for some things but not for others (with security and cost in mind), and adding a fifth IT staffer with “level 2” skills.
Fire panel monitoring system
Commissioners approved unanimously a contract with TotalCom Management to upgrade the fire panel monitoring system in the courthouse.
Court members didn’t discuss aloud any questions or information about cost.
Policies related to FY22 budget
Commissioners considered seven money-related policies, plans or surveys, as they consider budget matters in general, discussing some and voting on others.
One was titled as eliminating step increases for certain certifications; and the court directed three departments, including the Sheriff’s Office, to re-write job descriptions in those departments to include the wording about step increases.
They voted 5-0 to eliminate car allowances for all offices, saying these already aren’t allowed inside Kerr County, only for travel outside Kerr. But they agreed to put this on a future agenda as there may be extenuating circumstances to consider in the 2021-22 budget.
An item on changing vacation time and sick time to “Paid Off Time” was questioned by some department heads who said some employees were still questioning this and hadn’t seen the proposed title/wording. The Court agreed to delay this one to their next meeting for a vote.
Commissioners said they are still looking at some parts of a completed salary survey; and agreed they weren’t ready to vote on this.
They discussed the former “Merit Pay Policy” saying they’re changing the title, but still have a plan in place to award extra pay to selected employees.
‘30x30’ land preservation
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a Kerr County resolution opposing the federal government’s “30 by 30” land preservation goal as stated in Section 216 of Executive Order 14008 as approved by President Biden. This order directs the national Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to develop a program to conserve at least 30 percent of the lands and waters of the U.S. by 2030, by setting that land aside and permanently preserving it in its natural state.
Harris and others penned a resolution in opposition to this federal order, saying this would affect portions of Kerr County’s approximately 708,506 acres, and businesses and citizens who utilize private lands and resources for farming, ranching, exotic wildlife production, youth camps and other outdoor recreation.
The local resolution also stated there is no constitutional or statutory authority for the President or any federal agency either existing or referenced in the federal resolution.
Harris wasn’t present Monday, but connected by phone to the proceedings; and he had Teri Hall of West Kerr County read the resolution aloud in court. They also specifically identified this as coming from the Kerr County Commissioner’s Court; revising one sentence to say “…placing private lands into permanent conservation status without private property owners’ consent;” and specifying “opposes the designation of Federal lands in Kerr County” as being so designated.
Harris’ county resolution opposes these “wilderness” permanent designations as restricting public access and possible impairment of water under Texas law, preventing development and productive use, and recognizing the national need for domestic resources of minerals, energy, timber, food and fiber.
The final paragraph says the county believes any lands or rights acquired under this federal program “should be acquired only from willing landowners for the payment of full and fair market value for all rights and interests acquired, and not through regulatory compulsion.”
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve this resolution and were applauded by the audience. Harris said a town hall meeting was previously held on this topic in his precinct; and this resolution should give state legislators “courage to stand up for us, when we stand up.”
Donations, SO, Animal Services
Sheriff Larry Leitha got court approval to accept two donations totaling $1,350 from two area business, to be put in his “Sheriff’s Special Response Team” fund.
And Animal Services Director Reagan Givens got approval to accept a $500 donation from a citizen, that he plans to put in his operational equipment fund.
Other business
Kelly discussed items about the new Public Defenders’ Office, saying they’ve increased to 28 employees, serving 1,552 assigned cases in five counties now.
At Harris’ recommendation, commissioners reappointed Marie Hardy to the Emergency Services District #2 Board for an additional two-year term.
Parking lot, Divide School
After a brief discussion with Road and Bridge Director Kelly Hofer, commissioners approved work to be done by a county crew to seal-coat the parking lot at Divide School, 121 Divide School Rd. in Mountain Home, Precinct 4; and Divide ISD will pay about $6,507 to supply the materials.
