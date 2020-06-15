St. Peter’s parish sending out ‘thank-you’ meals

Father Bert Baetz at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church has been supported by his congregation to deliver meals to the staffs at area nursing homes and other locations, where caregivers and first responders are providing healthcare for some of the most vulnerable citizens in Kerrville.
They also delivered lunch to Kerrville Fire Department’s stations once.
Their deliveries last week were to the staffs at Hilltop Village, and at Brookdale on Plaza Drive.
“We held our first in-person church service May 31, by using Tucker Hall where we could space the seating as instructed. And we opened all the doors for cross-ventilation,” he said. “And while I was preparing for that service, I thought about this. And I told our parishioners, church is not cancelled. We continue to ‘be’ the church. We have to think about new ways of outreach, to serve the community.”
He called it a “modified return” to worship, with a very thorough list of protocols. He said Tucker Hall allows more spacing than their traditional sanctuary, plus they used the video projection/screen capability in there as part of the service.
Baetz said he thought about how he and his congregation love God and love each other and their neighbors.
And he said he thought about how he usually provides Communion to nursing home residents once a month at the area nursing homes.
He also thought about Brandy Weatherford who is working out of the St. Peter’s kitchen in Tucker Hall now, providing meals for church events and catering from her Lovin’ Spoonful business.
“We have to be nimble and think on our feet now,” he said. “And I thought about providing meals to the staffs at Brookdale and other nursing homes, to love our neighbors.”
He said as pastor he has a “discretionary fund,” and his congregation has been generous about donations to that fund.
“My folks stepped up and they were wanting to respond to the needs of the community,” he said. “This is the new ‘abnormal’ and we have to decide what we can do, that we have to do differently.”
Baetz said he talked about this project a little in a recent sermon, and one member approached him after that service and offered another donation towards his discretionary fund.
At last week’s deliveries, Baetz told the administrators Weatherford’s food was a gift from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, to thank their staff members and to take care of their caretakers.
“Every meal from Lovin’ Spoonful is delicious, and this is a gift to say ‘thank you’,” he told director Colby Johle at Brookdale. “This is one way to serve the community in this high-stress and strange time.”
The catered lunch there served 105 people.
Weatherford said she also had a phone response from the administrators at Hilltop to tell her they loved their lunch, too.
At each stop, Fr. Baetz blessed the food that they were delivering, as staff members from the nursing homes brought out wheeled carts to move the food containers into their buildings where staff members could get lunch.
