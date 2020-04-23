Kerrville school trustees discussed their building construction and renovations.
2018 Bond Program
On the construction of the new Hal Peterson Middle School, the project update said contractors for Huckabee, Inc, architects, poured areas of the foundation between March and this week. In one area, “go vertical” has begun with structural CMU walls, and steel frames in another area.
Package 2 building renovations are proceeding, including roofs, HVAC and MEP; and bathroom renovations, Early Childhood Center renovations, canopies and Tivy Education Center roof repairs.
Also listed in the update were “21st Century Flex Spaces, the Tally ES entry and gym flooring; and ECC decking renovations.” Trustees voted to approve a contractor for the Tally work; and then a contract with JK Bernhard for the flexible learning spaces at a lower price than first proposed.
2020-21 budget update
Assistant Superintendent for Finance Jarrett Jachade presented a budget update, including a video clip of the Texas Comptroller discussing how he’s revised his state funding estimates for coming years in light of the effects of the Coronavirus fight.
The comptroller said they were freezing hires; and the state education fund will be decreased because of less sales and hotel occupancy taxes collected. He has revised downward the probable state distribution.
Jachade then said Kerrville ISD may have to adjust its tuition rate. He said the collection rate of property taxes is down here, not 99.5 percent as before but perhaps 98 percent.
He said interest paid on their invested funds will be a factor, where before it was 2.5-3 percent and raised $150,000 for Kerrville ISD. Now interest rates are about .7 percent.
He said athletic gate receipts will be a factor, as that usually is the largest category of income in the fall semester, and now it’s unclear what attendance will be like if and when football and volleyball start again.
He also discussed local property values and the connection to the district tax rate, saying if property values rise from $208 billion to $300 billion, that base will raise differing amounts for the district depending on where (mostly) the state sets the tax rate. It’s $1.17 per $100 valuation now, and under the state’s school financing rules, if property taxes rise, the tax rate decreases.
The only factor left to the district is if trustees vote to increase that rate by 1 cent to $1.18 this year.
Jachade said if they don’t, the state says they must do so the following year. He said if they collect 98 percent of the school taxes owed, that’s about $28.5 million. That one penny difference equals another $582,000 to the district; or not, if the tax rate remains the same.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust talked about the “maintenance and operations” portion of the tax rate; and about “tax compression” by the Kerr Central Appraisal District.
He said KISD will get preliminary Kerr property values at the end of April. But the Appraisal Review Board is another entity having to work via computer with taxpayers who disputed their values; and the process will take longer this year.
He and Jachade said they will be watching what final values are, when “certified.”
Trustees asked about any savings from changing to virtual learning, with school buildings closed. Jachade said any savings are mostly in utilities at school buildings; and fuel savings from not running buses on routes.
Foust said they do expect to be reimbursed for the laptops the district purchased for students for “virtual learning,” but the state usually reimburses them for mileage run by school buses and that may be cancelled.
Jachade said KISD is not expecting certified property values by July this year, but later.
“The state comptroller has said Texas is in a recession, we just don’t know how deep,” Jachade said.
But KISD’s tax rate could be either $1.13 or $1.12 per $100 value. Between the two of those, that’s a $20 difference to a taxpayer’s levy with a $200,000 house.
Food Services contract
The food service management contract between Kerrville ISD and Sodexo is reaching its end in July, and district officials began getting proposals recently for either a continuation or a new company.
On Monday night trustees were reminded the key elements of the proposals were expansion of the breakfast programs with added serving lives, a “second chance breakfast,” extended serving time for high school athletes and a grab-and-go breakfast cart at THS; increasing participation in lunch; an after-school dining program provided for students in after-school academic programs at campuses with 50 percent or more free and reduced lunch; tutoring enrichment, clubs and athletics.
School officials said the 10 scoring criteria were considered in all proposals, with the cost and finances given the most weight, 12 out of 100 points.
Monday night the administration recommended changing the contract to Chartwells, saying Chartwells’ staff could transition into next school year with a one-year contract, and that could be renewed for five years.
Trustees voted 7-0 to approve this new contract.
Student lunch prices 2020-21
The federal “Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010” was effective in July 2011; and a section of this act establishes a minimum average price that school districts must charge for students who aren’t receiving free or reduced lunch.
Administrators said Monday that under this law, school districts must either charge the federally set price or more.
In this information item, KISD trustees learned local meal prices have been the same since 2012 and that the continuing price must be Elementary breakfast at $1.50; and elementary lunch raised from $2.25 to $2.50; and secondary lunch raised from $2.50 to $2.75.
But these prices aren’t to be official for 2020-21, but later.
Personnel
At the end of the meeting, trustees voted to approve hiring a new Special Education Coordinator; approved administrative contract recommendations; and renewed the 2020-21 personnel contracts for teachers, librarians counselors, nurses and other staffers.
Board self-assessment
The agenda included a four-plus page report from the trustees’ answers on their “self-assessment instrument” for 2020, including sections on planning, policy, student performance, personnel, communication with the community, meeting management and teamwork, performance area highlights, and performance area challenges. (“Zoom” meetings were one answer on that last section.)
They also were asked to suggest local, regional, and state issues each felt they should, as a team, study in the coming year.
